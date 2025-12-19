U.S. Massage Industry Faces '5-Year Career' Crisis Amidst $19.65 B. Boom, Research Reveals Critical Retention Challenges

The U.S. Massage Industry is booming at a $19.65 Billion valuation and 5.8% CAGR, but faces a critical challenge: the average therapist career lasts only 5–8 years.

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --U.S. Massage Industry Faces '5-Year Career' Crisis Amidst $19.65 Billion Boom, MYTSV.COM Research Reveals Critical Retention ChallengesNew research published by the video-first business directory MYTSV.com highlights a critical paradox within the booming U.S. massage therapy industry: while the market is projected to reach nearly $20 billion by 2024 and grow at a robust 5.8% CAGR (Grand View Research, 2024), the average career longevity for massage therapists remains a challenging 5-8 years (Massage Magazine, 2025). This disconnect poses a significant threat to long-term industry stability and client continuity.The comprehensive analysis, now featured on the MYTSV.com blog , delves into current market dynamics, therapist economics, and demographic shifts shaping the profession. Key findings reveal:Soaring Demand, Shrinking Tenure: Despite an 18% projected job growth (BLS, 2024) for therapists over the next decade, physical burnout, often leading to career-ending injuries, is the primary driver of early retirement, hindering the industry's ability to meet escalating consumer demand.Franchise Dominance & Profitability: Major franchise operations like Hand & Stone and Massage Envy report average annual gross sales exceeding $1.1 million per location (1851 Franchise, 2025), indicating strong consumer spending but intensifying the pressure on therapists to meet demanding schedules.Income & Work Preferences: While the median annual wage for therapists is $57,950 (BLS, 2024), many work part-time due to physical demands. Experienced therapists increasingly prefer private practice for higher per-hour pay, leading to a significant 13%+ annual turnover in corporate settings (Mercer US, 2024).Demographic Insights: The workforce is predominantly female (~84-88%) with a median age of 44-46, often entering the profession as a second career (AMTA, 2025), emphasizing the need for flexible, sustainable working conditions.MYTSV.com's research concludes that traditional recruiting and client acquisition models are no longer sufficient to bridge this gap. The industry must proactively address therapist retention and client trust simultaneously."The massage industry is experiencing unprecedented demand, but the backbone of this growth—the therapists themselves—are burning out at an alarming rate," states Eugene Kolkevich, CEO of MYTSV.com. "Our findings show that to attract and retain talent, and to build lasting client relationships, businesses must do more than just offer a job or a service. They need to visually demonstrate their supportive work culture and the genuine expertise of their practitioners. This 'story of their labor' is how we'll solve the retention crisis and build enduring trust."MYTSV.com advocates for video-first communication strategies that enable massage businesses to transparently showcase their unique culture to potential employees and visually articulate the specific expertise of their therapists to prospective clients, fostering both talent retention and client loyalty.Citations* (Grand View Research, 2024) – Grand View Research, "Massage Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report."* (Massage Magazine, 2025) – Massage Magazine, Internal career longevity studies/editorials.* (BLS, 2024) – U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Employment Statistics (OES) for Massage Therapists.* (1851 Franchise, 2025) – 1851 Franchise, "Hand & Stone Franchise Costs and FDD Info." (Referencing Item 19 data).* (Mercer US, 2024) – Mercer US, "Global Talent Trends Study."* (AMTA, 2025) – American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA), 2024-2025 Industry Fact Sheet & Research Report.About MYTSV.comMYTSV.com is a video-first business directory designed to help high-trust and high-skill service providers overcome consumer anxiety and labor shortages. By enabling businesses to showcase their expertise, process, and culture through authentic short-form video, MYTSV.com builds immediate trust with consumers and attracts specialized talent that traditional static listings fail to engage.

