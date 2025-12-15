Ambassador Hotel Revives Its Roaring Twenties Legacy With a Gatsby-Themed New Year’s Eve

Vibeapple presentes Gold Coast Gatsby New Year’s Eve at the Ambassador Gold Coast Step into a roaring Chicago Gatsby soirée, blending prohibition-era glamour with the elegance of classic Gold Coast nightlife. Expect flapper-chic energy, speakeasy vibes, and a venue transformed into a world of timeless decadence.

Step into the Roaring Twenties as Vibeapple hosts a lavish Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve at Chicago’s historic Ambassador Gold Coast.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This New Year’s Eve, Chicago’s storied past meets modern luxury as Vibeapple presents Gold Coast Gatsby New Year’s Eve, an immersive, 1920s-inspired celebration hosted at the iconic Ambassador Gold Coast, a proud member of The Chicago Hotel Collection.

Steeped in history and glamour, The Ambassador Gold Coast has long stood as a symbol of Chicago elegance. Once a playground for Hollywood legends, cultural icons, and high society, the landmark hotel famously welcomed guests such as Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe, cementing its reputation as one of the city’s most celebrated social destinations. This New Year’s Eve, the historic venue reclaims its role at the center of Chicago nightlife with a lavish, one-night-only experience inspired by the Roaring Twenties.

Produced by Vibeapple, the Gold Coast Gatsby NYE experience will transform The Ambassador into a world of speakeasy glamour, flapper-chic energy, and timeless decadence. Guests will enjoy three rooms of entertainment, featuring live DJs, a 1920s-inspired live band, and immersive themed moments throughout the night. Elevated hospitality touches include complimentary welcome drinks, caviar bumps, passed appetizers, and a champagne toast at midnight as the city rings in the New Year.

“This event is about honoring Chicago’s rich social history while creating something unforgettable for today’s generation,” said Daniel Meyer, Founder & CEO of Vibeapple. “The Ambassador is more than a venue, — it’s a cultural landmark. Bringing a Gatsby inspired experience to this space allows guests to step into a moment where elegance, music, and eclectic energy defines their New Year’s Eve celebration.”

Guests can choose from multiple ticketing options designed to elevate the evening, including General Admission, VIP Table experiences, VIP Table with a three-course dinner, and a dedicated dinner experience, offering guests flexibility to celebrate in style. Early Bird tickets have already sold out, with limited remaining inventory across select tiers. Guests can save 5% on any ticket by using the promo code VIBE5 at checkout.

Tickets and full event details are available at:

https://posh.vip/e/gold-coast-gatsby-nye?t=ambassador

Ambassador Gold Coast, a member of The Chicago Hotel Collection

1301 North State Parkway, Chicago, IL 60610

For more information about the venue, visit https://www.thechicagohotelcollection.com.

To learn more about the event producer, visit https://vibeapple.com.

About The Chicago Hotel Collection

The Chicago Hotel Collection is a boutique hospitality group offering thoughtfully curated hotels in Chicago’s most sought-after neighborhoods, including Wrigleyville, River North, Gold Coast, and the Magnificent Mile. Each property blends distinctive design, personalized service, and prime location to deliver an elevated and memorable guest experience.

Guests of The Chicago Hotel Collection enjoy access to THE PRIVATE GUEST CLUB®, an exclusive perks program designed to enhance every stay. Membership includes ongoing access to special offers and preferred pricing on Chicago’s top tours, attractions, cultural experiences, concerts, sporting events, dining, and more — allowing visitors to experience the city like a local.

Learn more at:

https://www.thechicagohotelcollection.com/perks

About Vibeapple

Vibeapple is a premier experiential events company specializing in immersive nightlife, cultural celebrations, and elevated social experiences across major cities. Known for blending creative storytelling with iconic venues, Vibeapple produces events that turn nights out into unforgettable moments.

Event Sponsors please visit: https://vibeapple.com/contact

Learn more at:

https://vibeapple.com

https://instagram.com/vibeapple_events

