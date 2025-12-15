Montgomery Regional Chamber’s 153rd Annual Meeting Celebrates Regional Momentum and 20 Years of Transformational Impact

Fireside chat at the Montgomery Regional Chamber’s 153rd Annual Meeting More than 670 business, civic, and state leaders gather for the Montgomery Regional Chamber’s 153rd Annual Meeting Governor Kay Ivey greets attendees as she accepts the Capital Legacy Impact Award at the Montgomery Regional Chamber’s Annual Meeting.

Historic Recognition in the Capital City and Two Decades of Regional Transformation

For Hyundai, being part of the community is just as important as building vehicles—we invest where we operate with pride, partnership, and long-term commitment to the people and places we call home.” — Claudia Márquez, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor America.

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montgomery Regional Chamber’s 153rd Annual Meeting opened with a historic moment as the Chamber honored Governor Kay Ivey with its inaugural Capital Legacy Impact Award. Governor Ivey was selected for the honor in recognition of her enduring leadership and her impact on priorities that reinforce Alabama’s competitiveness, including job creation, talent development, public safety, military readiness, veteran services, and overall quality of life.

The event highlighted this year’s achievements, showcasing the power of progress built on partnership — reinforcing the Capital Region as one of Alabama’s most powerful economic engines and a destination of global significance.

• $1.2 billion+ in capital investments

• 470 new jobs created

• $1.4 billion tourism impact: 118 conventions and 87,000+ room nights booked

• Montgomery ranked #1 among Alabama’s five largest counties for tourism job growth

• $2.6 billion in military economic impact

The meeting also marked a defining milestone for the Capital Region: 20 years since Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) began production at its Montgomery facility — launching an era of investment, innovation, and partnership that reshaped the regional economy and positioned Montgomery as a global automotive hub.

A featured fireside conversation brought together global industry leadership and Alabama’s economic development team to reflect on HMMA’s transformational 20-year impact and the opportunities ahead. Moderated by Greg Barker, Acting Director of the Economic Development Association of Alabama, the discussion included Claudia Márquez, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor America, and Alabama Secretary of Commerce Ellen McNair, offering both global and state-level perspectives on the investment that reshaped the Capital Region.

Panelists reflected on Hyundai’s recruitment journey, which began in 2001 and culminated in the company's selection of Montgomery in 2002 — a decision that ignited billions in investment, tens of thousands of jobs, and sustained supplier growth across the state. Márquez emphasized HMMA’s role as a cornerstone of Hyundai’s U.S. operations, citing more than $3 billion in investment, 4,200 team members, and over six million vehicles produced. McNair highlighted Hyundai’s continued confidence in the region, substantiated by 16 expansions and an annual economic impact of more than $5 billion statewide.

The conversation reflected on Hyundai’s deep commitment to community engagement and workforce development, while looking ahead to the next 20 years of automotive innovation — including electrification, supply-chain resilience, and evolving customer expectations. Speakers emphasized that Hyundai’s long-term success in Montgomery reflects the strength of regional partnerships and a shared commitment to vision, collaboration, and execution.

“For Hyundai, being part of the community is just as important as building vehicles — we invest where we operate, and we do it with pride, partnership, and a long-term commitment to the people and places we call home,” said Claudia Márquez, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor America.

“This project succeeded because leaders were willing to be bold — to raise their hands, take a chance, and build a partnership that delivered returns far beyond expectations for Montgomery and for Alabama,” said Alabama Secretary of Commerce Ellen McNair.

The Annual Meeting also marked a leadership transition for the Chamber. Outgoing Chair Stacia Robinson reflected on a year defined by alignment and partnership. “Progress happens when leaders align around shared priorities, follow through with integrity, and invest in people — and that spirit of partnership is what’s driving the Capital Region forward,” said Robinson. She then officially handed over the gavel to incoming 2026 Chairman Robert Birmingham, Regions Market Executive, who will help guide the Chamber’s work as it builds on this momentum and advances a unified vision for the Capital Region’s next chapter.

The Montgomery Regional Chamber also recognized the partners whose leadership and investments made the Annual Meeting — and the year’s progress — possible. The Chamber thanked Meta, the event’s Presenting Sponsor, for its continued partnership and expanding impact in Montgomery, along with Gold Sponsors: 3 Squared Technology Group, Montgomery Regional Airport, PCH Hotels and Resorts, ServisFirst Bank, Tier One Media, and Warren Averett, LLC. Silver Sponsors: included Premier Tech, Southeast Gas, and Troy Bank & Trust.

The Chamber also expressed appreciation to its other corporate sponsors, private-sector partners, members, and elected officials whose support is critical to the Capital Region’s continued progress.

View and download images: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCDzSk

ABOUT THE MONTGOMERY REGIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

With a mission to drive economic prosperity and build a greater life for all in the capital region, the Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce is a full-spectrum economic development public/private partnership representing 1,400+ businesses and organizations with over 90,000 employees throughout Central Alabama.

###

Montgomery Regional Chamber's 153rd Annual Meeting A year-in-review video highlighting regional progress, partnerships, and economic momentum.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.