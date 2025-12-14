Avents Plus Strengthens Presence in Saudi Arabia with Comprehensive Event, AV, and Interpretation Solutions

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 1st Dec, 2025 – Avents Plus, a professional event solutions company specializing in event management, audiovisual production, and language interpretation services, has announced the expansion of its operations in Saudi Arabia. The move reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s rapidly growing events, exhibitions, and corporate sectors.

With Saudi Arabia witnessing increased demand for high-quality event execution under Vision 2030 initiatives, Avents Plus is positioning itself as a reliable partner for conferences, corporate meetings, exhibitions, hybrid events, and government functions. The company provides end-to-end event management services, including planning, on-site coordination, sound and visual solutions, and professional interpretation support.

Avents Plus offers simultaneous and consecutive interpretation services, multilingual AV setups, and technical management for both in-person and virtual events. Its solutions are designed to meet international standards while aligning with local regulatory and cultural requirements in Saudi Arabia.

“Our expansion in Saudi Arabia allows us to serve clients more efficiently with localized expertise and integrated event solutions,” said a company spokesperson. “We focus on precision, reliability, and seamless execution, ensuring that every event delivers clear communication and a professional experience.”

By strengthening its presence in the Kingdom, Avents Plus aims to support businesses, government entities, and event organizers seeking dependable partners for complex, high-profile events.

About Avents Plus

Avents Plus is a professional event solutions provider delivering event management, audiovisual production, interpretation services, and virtual event support. The company works with corporate clients, government organizations, and event planners across the GCC, offering scalable and technically sound solutions for meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and hybrid events.

