The 9th World Congress on Integrative Medicine Concludes with Great Success

A Global Gathering of Leaders and Medical Innovators Distinguished International Guests and Key Forums Preserving and Promoting Traditional Healing Arts: Qigong and Tai Chi Demonstrations & Practice

The 9th World Congress on Integrative Medicine, organized with global partners, concluded successfully following three days of global collaboration.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 9th World Congress on Integrative Medicine, jointly organized by the World Congress on Integrative Medicine and the World Federation of Integrative Health (WFIH), in collaboration with the American Chinese Medical Association and other partner organizations, and hosted by the University of East–West Medicine, concluded successfully following a three-day program.The Congress was broadcast simultaneously across multiple digital platforms, including YouTube, Zoom, Facebook, and the Qihuang Healthcare Network, reaching more than 80,000 viewers worldwide. This milestone reflects the rapidly expanding global engagement and influence of integrative medicine and preventive healthcare.A Global Gathering of Leaders and Medical InnovatorsThis year’s Congress brought together a distinguished international community of government leaders, Nobel laureates, diplomats, physicians, scientists, educators, and masters of traditional medicine. Centered on the theme of integrating ancient medical wisdom with modern science and emerging technologies, participants explored forward-looking strategies for healthcare innovation, disease prevention, and long-term wellness.Held in a hybrid format with Chinese–English bilingual tracks, the Congress featured 21 three-hour small-group clinical workshops led by senior practitioners and specialists. Workshop highlights included Traditional Burning Fire and Penetrating Coolness acupuncture techniques (Professor Lu Biao), flat-needle therapy (Dr. Lu Shengchun), mini needle-knife therapy (Dr. Huang Guojian), cosmetic acupuncture and facial sculpting (Professor Cui Lanying), deep negative-pressure bloodletting therapy (Mr. Lin Shengqin), and traditional acupuncture aesthetics (Dr. Li Tong).These workshops offered advanced clinical training, academic exchange, and cross-cultural collaboration, reflecting the expanding role of integrative medicine within modern global healthcare systems.Global Recognition and Government SupportThe Congress received formal recognition and strong support from U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu, who extended official greetings and presented a Congressional Citation to the organizers. The citation honored their leadership and sustained contributions to advancing global health, medical innovation, and international cooperation.This recognition highlights the growing strategic importance of integrative medicine in addressing complex public health challenges, including chronic disease management, aging populations, and mental health.Distinguished International Guests and Key ForumsThe Congress welcomed prominent international dignitaries and academic leaders, including Professor Ante Šimončič, former Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, who addressed integrative medicine within national health policy and international collaboration; Mr. Gao Pengfei, Consul of Science and Technology at the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco, who emphasized scientific exchange and bilateral cooperation; and Professor Barry Marshall, Nobel Laureate in Physiology or Medicine, whose discoveries transformed global understanding of gastrointestinal diseases.Other distinguished speakers included Academician Fan Daiming, a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the U.S. National Academy of Medicine, and the French Academy of Medicine, and a pioneer of Holistic Integrative Medicine; Dr. Sarb (Sam) Hundal, Director of Mission Valley Eye Medical Center; Dr. Wang Yingqiu, President of the University of East–West Medicine; Dr. Jack Fu, who presented an overview of the Congress and Emei Qi Acupuncture; Dr. Gao Jinglian, addressing the inheritance and future development of integrative medicine; Dr. Steven Rothenblatt, the first American MD licensed to practice acupuncture in the United States; and Ms. Huang Yi, representing the American Chinese Medical Association.Participating experts presented numerous peer-reviewed research papers and clinical case studies, further strengthening the scientific and clinical evidence base for integrative medicine.Key thematic forums included the Gut–Brain Axis Forum, led by Dr. Wang Yingqiu and Nobel Laureate Professor Barry Marshall; the U.S. Parkinson’s Disease Doctoral Forum; the Tai Chi and Qigong Medical Prescription Forum; and the Parkinson’s Disease and Metabolic Disorders Forum.Emphasis on Clinical Translation and Hands-On TrainingA defining feature of the Congress was its strong emphasis on clinical application and practitioner training. Interactive workshops covered a broad spectrum of integrative medicine, including artificial intelligence and healthcare technology; intelligent sensing and longevity science; neuro-acupuncture for neurological disorders; multidimensional integrative treatment for Parkinson’s disease; needle-knife therapy for tinnitus and deafness; herb–drug–vitamin interactions and clinical safety; AI-driven global wellness systems; fascia as a key system in integrative medicine; nursing leadership and innovation; integrative treatment of sciatic nerve pain; nutrition, anti-aging genetics, and brain rejuvenation; ethical and human-centered technology; cosmetic acupuncture; complex pain management; and lifestyle medicine for preventive health.Additional specialized workshops included mini needle-knife superficial release therapy, Burning Fire and Penetrating Coolness acupuncture applications, acupuncture facial sculpting, and deep negative-pressure bloodletting and thrombus-releasing therapy.Preserving and Promoting Traditional Healing ArtsAlongside scientific and clinical content, the Congress honored the cultural foundations of integrative medicine through presentations and live demonstrations by renowned Tai Chi and Qigong masters, including Asian Games gold medalist Master Sitan Chen.Featured demonstrations included Nuclear Qi Gong and Xuan Dance; Emei Qi Acupuncture combined with Xingyi, Six Healing Sounds, and Yang-style Tai Chi push-hands; Wu Amin’s Eight-Method Five-Step Tai Chi Fan; Chen-style Tai Chi internal cultivation; Shaolin Yi Jin Jing; Tai Chi fall-prevention training; Sha-style Qi-boosting Qigong; and authentic Yang-style Tai Chi.At midday, more than 100 participants gathered at the entrance of the University of East–West Medicine for a large-scale martial arts and Tai Chi practice session led collectively by nine masters, symbolizing unity and shared progress in health cultivation. These sessions emphasized the essential role of movement, breath, intention, and mind-body integration in prevention, rehabilitation, and long-term wellness.A grand 200-guest Awards Gala Dinner was held at the University of East–West Medicine. Dr. Wang Yingqiu and Dr. Jack Fu received the World Integrative Medicine Outstanding Contribution Award, jointly signed by Academician Fan Daiming and Mr. Zheng Jianhua, Vice President of the World Federation of Acupuncture-Moxibustion Societies, and approved by representatives of 30 international organizing committee member organizations.The World Outstanding Technology Innovation Award was presented to Professor Cui Lanying for Cosmetic Acupuncture and Facial Sculpting and to Mr. Lin Shengqin for Deep Negative-Pressure Bloodletting and Collateral-Activating Therapy.Several new professional committees were formally established, including the Sino–Western Integrative Medicine Committee, Flat-Needle Therapy Committee, Mini Needle-Knife Therapy Committee, and the Traditional Martial Arts, Tai Chi and Qigong Wellness Committee. Outstanding speakers, volunteers, sponsors, and award-winning products were also recognized, contributing to a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere.Building a Global Platform for the Future of HealthThrough deep interdisciplinary, cross-cultural, and cross-generational collaboration, the World Congress

