Montgomery Regional Chamber Honors Governor Kay Ivey with Inaugural Capital Legacy Impact Award

Chamber Recognizes Leadership That Has Shaped the Capital Region and the State of Alabama

Our success in Montgomery depends upon partnership, and I’m grateful for the leadership of the Chamber and everyone here.” — Governor Kay Ivey

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montgomery Regional Chamber proudly recognized Governor Kay Ivey as the first recipient of its Capital Legacy Impact Award during the Chamber’s 153rd Annual Meeting on Wednesday, December 10. The award honors a leader whose vision, commitment, and service have shaped the trajectory of Montgomery, the Capital Region, and the State of Alabama for generations.

Governor Ivey was selected for the inaugural honor in recognition of her enduring leadership and significant contributions to the priorities that strengthen the region’s economic and community landscape. Throughout her tenure, she has championed initiatives that reinforce Alabama’s competitiveness, from job creation and talent development to public safety, military readiness, veteran services, and overall quality of life. Under her administration, the state has experienced record-setting investment, innovative workforce programs, strengthened infrastructure, and meaningful progress across sectors vital to long-term growth.

2025 Chamber Chairman Stacia Robinson shared, “It is especially meaningful to honor Governor Ivey today. Through my service in her cabinet, I have seen firsthand how her leadership strengthens communities and expands opportunity across Alabama, championing the priorities that build strong, resilient regions.”

Governor Ivey’s commitment to collaboration and her steady, forward-looking leadership continue to shape opportunities that benefit both the Capital Region and communities across the state.

Chamber President & CEO Anna Buckalew stated, “Throughout Governor Ivey’s distinguished career – and especially as Alabama’s longest-serving female governor – she has championed initiatives that align closely with the Chamber’s mission: Expanding opportunity, supporting workforce and education, improving infrastructure, bolstering military readiness, enhancing public safety, and fostering a competitive business climate. Her leadership has helped secure transformative investments, accelerate job creation, and elevate Montgomery’s role as the Capital City that helps set the pace for progress across Alabama. Governor Ivey’s steady, visionary leadership reflects exactly what this award represents — decisions and dedication that shape the future of the Capital Region and leave a lasting impact on the entire state.”

Following the presentation, Governor Ivey expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized the importance of continued partnership in strengthening Montgomery and Alabama.

“Thank you all very much for this recognition. It is an honor to serve you as governor,” she said. “Our success in Montgomery depends upon partnership, and I’m grateful for the leadership of the Chamber and everyone here. To have a strong Alabama, we must have a strong Capital City. That is why we have to continue being aggressive in improving our schools and health care options, bolstering public safety, and recruiting businesses. Montgomery is my home – and has been for many years. I care a lot about this city. I care about its significant history – and most importantly, I care about its future. So, let’s keep pressing on and working together toward a strong future for Montgomery.” Governor Ivey concluded by thanking Chamber leadership for the honor and offering well-wishes for the holiday season.

In the year ahead, the Chamber will continue championing initiatives that strengthen Alabama’s workforce, expand regional competitiveness, support and grow military and defense assets, and enhance quality of life. Through collaboration with federal, state, and local regional elected leadership, along with key partners, the Chamber remains committed to driving strategic growth that reinforces the Capital Region’s critical role in Alabama’s long-term success.

View and download images and b roll: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCDzSk

