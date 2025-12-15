KFSHRC’s Neurosciences Centre of Excellence Elevates Integrated Care, Research, and Innovation in Neurological Medicine

KFSHRC surgeons performing AI-guided brain implant procedure using advanced imaging and stimulation equipment

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 15, 2025 -- The Neurosciences Centre of Excellence at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre continues to strengthen its role as a premier national and regional reference for advanced neurological care, delivering comprehensive, multidisciplinary services across the spectrum of medical and surgical neuroscience supported by leading-edge diagnostics, treatment, and research.

As a tertiary and quaternary centre of international standards, the Neurosciences Centre provides integrated care for both adult and pediatric patients, addressing disorders of the central and peripheral nervous systems with a model that unites expert clinicians, advanced technologies, and patient-centred practice units. Services span adult and pediatric neurology, complex neurosurgery, and specialized programs that include integrated practice units for epilepsy, movement disorders, neurovascular care, neuro-oncology, neuroimmunology, and neuromuscular conditions.

The Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including smart operating rooms with intraoperative MRI, neuronavigation, robotic microscopes, and neuro-endoscopy that enhance precision in treating complex brain and spinal conditions. Multidisciplinary epilepsy care leverages advanced video EEG monitoring and functional MRI for accurate diagnosis and tailored surgical and medical interventions.

In parallel with clinical excellence, the Neurosciences Centre fosters education and research through its recently established research unit and structured fellowship and residency programs that support training in neurology, neurosurgery, clinical neurophysiology, movement disorders, and stroke care, reinforcing KFSHRC's mission to integrate healthcare delivery with innovation and knowledge generation.

KFSHRC is ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and holds the highest-valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2025. The hospital is also listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals for 2025, World's Best Smart Hospitals for 2026, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

