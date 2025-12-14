KFSHRC’s Oncology Centre Advances Comprehensive Cancer Care Through Integrated Clinical and Research Excellence

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oncology Centre of Excellence at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre continues to reinforce its role as a national and regional hub for advanced cancer care, delivering comprehensive, patient-centered services supported by multidisciplinary expertise, advanced technology, and robust research capability.As the largest cancer care facility in the Gulf region, the Centre provides integrated oncology services across medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, stem cell transplantation, and palliative care, ensuring continuity of care throughout the patient journey. Its designation as a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Cancer Prevention and Control reflects its contribution to advancing evidence-based oncology practices and supporting global cancer control efforts.The Centre’s Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Program is among the most established globally, having performed more than 5,100 transplants for malignant and non-malignant conditions. In parallel, advanced radiation oncology technologies, including TomoTherapy and CyberKnife, enable highly precise and personalized treatment approaches that enhance clinical outcomes and patient safety.Beyond clinical care, the Oncology Centre plays a key role in advancing oncology research through clinical trials, cancer registries, and translational research initiatives that support continuous improvement and inform national health priorities. This integrated model aligns with KFSHRC’s mission to deliver world-class specialized healthcare through innovation, education, and research.KFSHRC is ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025, and holds the highest-valued healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2025. The hospital is also listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals for 2025, World’s Best Smart Hospitals for 2026, and World’s Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

