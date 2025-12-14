IQOU THEOLOGICAL COLLEGE AND AL-AZHAR UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO, EGYPT ANNOUNCE HISTORIC ACADEMIC PARTNERSHIP IN THE U.S.

IQOU College President Sheikha Syeda Zainab Gillani along with Dean of Academic Affairs, Nafisah Abdus Salaam , and Head of the Department of Islamic Studies, Mahmud Abdussabur AlAzhari meet with Dr. Mohammed Abdur Rahman Ad-Duwini, Wakeel of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif. IQOU College becomes the first U.S. institution to offer students a pathway to direct matriculation into Al-Azhar with an agreement signed in Cairo by IQOU College President Sheikha Syeda Zainab Gillani and Dr. Nahla El-Saeedi, Advisor to the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar. IQOU Theological College is an American institution of higher learning based in Virginia, offering Islamic Studies and Arabic language degrees through courses in Quranic sciences, Hadith sciences, Arabic, Islamic History, Hifdh, and Sufic Sciences.

Through this partnership, we celebrate the dedication of IQOU College in preparing globally driven, tolerant Islamic leaders and the profound legacy that Al-Azhar has made in achieving this.” — President Sheikha Syeda Zainab Gillani

CAIRO, EGYPT, December 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IQOU Theological College announces a landmark academic agreement with Al-Azhar University of Cairo, one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious centers of Islamic learning. Renowned for its intellectual tradition in theology, law, linguistics, and intercultural dialogue, Al-Azhar has shaped scholarship worldwide for over a millennium. Under this agreement, IQOU College becomes the first U.S. institution to offer students a supervised pathway, through its Arabic diploma programs, leading to Al-Azhar–validated certificates and direct matriculation into Al-Azhar University.

Founded in 2022 under the leadership of President Sheikha Syeda Zainab Gillani, IQOU Theological College has rapidly emerged as a trailblazing American institution committed to reviving ancient traditional Islamic knowledge, curricular integrity, and global collaboration. Reflecting on this historic partnership, President Gillani stated, “Through this partnership, we celebrate the dedication of IQOU College in preparing globally driven, tolerant Islamic leaders and the profound legacy that Al-Azhar has made in achieving this. Together, we open doors for students to engage with authentic Islamic scholarship while preparing future generations to carry wisdom, compassion and integrity into the world through meaningful action for the betterment of society.”

Dr. Nahla El-Saeedi, the first female Advisor to the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar University, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, signed the agreement at the Education Development Center for Al-Azhar International Students. Dr. El-Saeedi also serves as Dean of the Faculty of Islamic Sciences for Expatriates and Dean of Al-Azhar College of Islamic Sciences for International Students. Following the signing, she expressed appreciation to IQOU College for advancing Islamic education in the U.S.

The engagement included a follow-up meeting with Dr. Mohammed Abdur Rahman Ad-Duwini, Wakeel of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, at the Masheikh, or office of the Grand Sheikh. The discussion highlighted Al-Azhar’s responsibility to disseminate authentic Islamic knowledge in the West, guiding communities toward orthodox scholarship and the balanced middle path. It underscored the shared purpose of IQOU College and Al-Azhar to support students in accessing sound knowledge, bridging gaps often faced in Western contexts.

IQOU College offers two-year Arabic diploma pathways aligned with the agreement. The Arabic Language Diploma provides a comprehensive foundation in Modern Standard Arabic and classical skills, preparing students to read, write, and speak fluently while readying them for advanced study at Al-Azhar or elsewhere. The Arabic Diploma with Azhar Track mirrors the core language diploma while adding courses aligned with Al-Azhar’s Islamic Studies curriculum. Graduates of both programs earn Al-Azhar–validated certificates, with the Azhar Track enabling eligibility for entrance into Al-Azhar University. Both diplomas include an optional four-week immersion tour in an Arabic-speaking country to apply learning in real cultural settings. IQOU also offers undergraduate degrees and courses in Islamic Studies, Theology, Hadith, Islamic History, Hifdh, and Sufi Sciences, providing students with a comprehensive foundation in classical scholarship. Its online program and faculty of primarily Al-Azhar graduates ensure academic rigor.

This agreement builds on IQOU’s expanding international collaborations. The college maintains an active memorandum of understanding with the Mamma Haidara Library of Timbuktu, one of the world’s most treasured repositories of ancient manuscripts. Signed with Dr. Abdel Kader Haidara, the partnership loans the college ancient Timbuktu artifacts—making it only the third U.S. institution to do so—contributing to academic exchange, cultural preservation, and public engagement with historic Islamic scholarship.

As IQOU College expands its offerings, it continues to welcome collaboration and support from those who value IQOU’s mission to equip students with authentic Islamic knowledge through a renaissance of ancient traditional scholarship delivered in a progressive hybrid learning environment. Students at IQOU emerge as dynamic Islamic leaders who are globally driven, tolerant, and imbued with the essential skills to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world. The partnership with Al-Azhar University reinforces this mission by advancing Islamic education and intercultural understanding across communities worldwide.

IQOU College tours historic Al-Azhar University during trip to sign historic agreement.

