Washington 211 Partners with Airbnb.org to Support Displaced Residents with Free Temporary Housing

EDMONDS, WA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Severe flooding across Washington state has displaced thousands of residents, forcing families and individuals to leave their homes with little notice. Access to safe, temporary housing is an urgent need facing people across the state.To help meet this critical need, Washington 211 is partnering with Airbnb.org, a nonprofit organization founded by Airbnb, to provide free, temporary emergency housing for people displaced by flooding. Through this collaboration, individuals and families impacted by the floods can be connected to free short-term housing options that offer safety and stability during an incredibly stressful time.To determine eligibility, displaced residents should call 211 and a Specialist will provide personalized support throughout the referral process. Temporary housing is available to residents who are directly impacted or displaced by flooding across Washington state. The booking guest must be 18 years and older. All stays are free and are funded by Airbnb.org. The partnership is made possible in part by the generosity of Airbnb.org, Airbnb and Airbnb hosts across Washington state.Crisis Connections, WA 211's contracted call center, will be open Saturday and Sunday, December 13th and 14th with extended hours to ensure residents have access to this vital support.About Airbnb.orgAirbnb.org is a nonprofit organization founded by Airbnb that connects people to emergency housing in times of crisis. Airbnb.org uses the Airbnb platform to connect people who need a place to stay with Airbnb hosts willing to share theirs. 100% of all donations go directly to providing emergency housing in times of crisis, making all Airbnb.org stays completely free. Since its founding in 2020, Airbnb.org has provided 1.6 million nights of free, temporary housing to more than 250,000 people globally.About Washington 211Established in 2003 by RCW 43.211, WA 211 is the statewide hotline for basic needs emergencies. In 2024 WA 211 handled 306,717 contacts (phone chat, text and email) and made 685,115 referrals. Approximately 60 Community Referral Specialists handled 1,000 calls daily. More than 258,800 people did self referrals to community services through WA 211’s online resource directory. WA 211 also maintains the state’s only comprehensive database of current health, community and human resources, with nearly 17,000 services.WA 211 is part an integral part of Washington State’s 211-911-988 emergency response and disaster management system ecosystem, serving as a pivotal point of contact for first responders and communities to disaster related resources during major accidents, pandemics, natural disasters and human-caused catastrophes. During the pandemic, WA 211 launched the COVID hotline, handling as many as 10,000 calls daily and handled 560,380 calls annually.

