VI Lures Power a Standout 2025 Tournament Season Across International Big Game Fishing

VI Big Game Fishing Lures

VI Lures once again proved why they are trusted by elite big game fishing captains and tournament anglers worldwide, delivering exceptional performance.

Tournament fishing is about confidence in your gear when it matters most, and VI Lures is our trusted tackle partner.” — Jason Bailey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VI Lures once again proved why they are trusted by elite captains and tournament anglers worldwide, delivering exceptional performance across some of the most competitive big game fishing events of 2025. From Mexico to Central America, VI Lures played a pivotal role in multiple podium finishes and historic achievements on the international stage.At the Mexico National Fishing Tournament in Mazatlán, VI Lures helped propel Victor Vargas of Top Anglers Sportfishing Cabo to an impressive third-place overall finish. Competing against top crews from across the country, Vargas relied on VI Lures’ proven action, durability, and fish-attracting profiles to stay competitive throughout the demanding tournament conditions.The momentum continued south at the Panamerican Big Game Fishing Championship held at the legendary Tropic Star Lodge in Piñas Bay, Panama. In a landmark moment for U.S. sportfishing, Jason Bailey, also of Top Anglers Sportfishing Cabo, Zach Miller of Nautical Pathfinder , and Mike Peterson, veteran big game fishing angler, aboard the Miss England captured the bronze medal, marking the first bronze medal in USA history at the Panamerican Championships. One of their key catches during the tournament was a blue marlin weighing in at an impressive 550 pounds. The Miss England also earned distinction as the top boat of the tournament, a testament to teamwork, strategy, and the consistent performance of VI Lures in one of the world’s most challenging big game fisheries.Adding to VI Lures’ 2025 success, Zach Miller delivered a standout performance at the 10th Annual Guatemala Billfish Tournament. Miller secured third place overall, while also finishing as the top angler on his team, releasing an impressive 57 sailfish over the course of the tournament and boating a blue marlin—a remarkable achievement in a highly competitive field.With podium finishes in Mexico, Panama, and Guatemala, VI Lures’ 2025 season underscores their reputation as a go-to choice for professional crews and serious anglers alike. As competitive big game fishing continues to evolve, VI Lures remains at the forefront—helping anglers turn opportunity into podium finishes and historic results.About VI LuresVI Lures designs and produces high-performance offshore trolling lures trusted by captains and tournament anglers around the world. Known for their durability, lifelike action, and consistent results, VI Lures are built to perform when it counts most.For more information, visit VI Lures or follow their latest tournament successes on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.