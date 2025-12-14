Concert lighting effects accompany a Trans-Siberian Orchestra performance.

Seasonal concert performance set for December 17 at Smoothie King Center

Music has a way of bringing people together and creating shared moments that transcend everyday life.” — — Paul O’Neill, founder and producer, Trans-Siberian Orchestra

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Schedules “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” Performance in New Orleans on December 17

Seasonal concert performance set for December 17 at Smoothie King Center

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is scheduled to present its concert production, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

According to event listings, doors for the performance are expected to open at 6:00 p.m., with the concert scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. The event will take place at Smoothie King Center, located at 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans, Louisiana 70113.

The Ghosts of Christmas Eve is a recurring seasonal concert production by Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The program follows a narrative centered on themes of reflection and connection during the holiday season and is presented through a combination of original music, orchestral arrangements, and staged visual elements.

The December 17 performance is part of the orchestra’s annual winter tour, which includes scheduled appearances in multiple cities across the United States during the holiday period.

Admission to the performance is by ticket. Ticket prices vary based on seating location and availability. Tickets are available through authorized ticketing outlets and the venue.

Event Information

Event: Trans-Siberian Orchestra — The Ghosts of Christmas Eve

Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Doors Open: 6:00 p.m.

Performance Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Address: 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans, LA 70113

Admission: Ticketed event

This release is issued for informational purposes only.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.