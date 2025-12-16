Jet Delivery Launches Phoenix Operations, Expanding Same-Day and Last-Mile Logistics Across Arizona

Jet Delivery’s fleet supports efficient, secure same-day transportation by matching the right vehicle to each shipment while optimizing fuel use and overall transport costs. Since 1950, Jet Delivery has combined cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise to deliver faster, more reliable, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Jet Delivery Logo

Jet Delivery launches Phoenix operations, expanding its 75-year same-day and time-critical logistics services to businesses across the Greater Phoenix area.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jet Delivery, a trusted leader in same-day and last-mile logistics for more than 75 years, today announced the opening of its new Phoenix operations, bringing full-service, time-critical delivery solutions to businesses across Greater Phoenix and the fast-growing Arizona market.[IMAGE 1: Jet Delivery fleet supporting same-day and time-critical logistics in the Phoenix metro area]Jet Delivery’s expansion supports the region’s booming manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace, e-commerce, and tech sectors. With an asset-based fleet, advanced routing technology, and decades of mission-critical delivery experience, the company will provide on-demand courier service, scheduled route delivery, dedicated fleet support, and same-day freight options tailored to the needs of Arizona businesses.[IMAGE 2: Early Jet Delivery vehicle, reflecting the company’s 75-year history of time-critical transportation]“Phoenix is one of the quickest-growing logistics hubs in the country, and our customers were asking for a partner they could trust for reliable same-day and last-mile service,” said Jason Barbata, COO of Jet Delivery. “With 75 years of proven performance, we’re committed to helping Arizona companies strengthen their supply chains and serve their customers with speed and confidence.”Jet Delivery’s dedicated Phoenix customer service team will support distribution centers, industrial parks, medical facilities, suppliers, and corporate campuses throughout Maricopa County.Jet Delivery’s services include: Same-day delivery and on-demand courier service Time-critical and mission-critical delivery (since 1950)• Last-mile logistics for packages, parcels, and freight• Medical, semiconductor, aerospace, and tech-industry delivery options• Scheduled, routed, and dedicated delivery solutions“Our clients rely on us for efficiency and reliability,” added Trever Benjamin, Director of Sales. “This expansion allows us to deliver the same high-quality service we’re known for in California, now with full coverage for the Phoenix metro area.”With its entry into the Arizona market, Jet Delivery continues its long-standing commitment to operational excellence, customer service, and supply chain reliability—core values that have helped the company serve thousands of customers since 1950.About Jet DeliveryJet Delivery is a leading provider of same-day, last-mile, and time-critical logistics solutions, serving businesses across the Western United States for more than 75 years. With an asset-based fleet, advanced dispatch technology, and a commitment to customer-first service, the company provides dependable delivery for industries including manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace, e-commerce, and high-tech. Jet Delivery offers on-demand courier service, scheduled routes, dedicated fleet operations, and expedited freight solutions.[IMAGE 3: Jet Delivery company logo]Jet Delivery Corporate ContactJason Barbata, COO(800) 716-7177info@jetdelivery.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.