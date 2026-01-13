Cancer Survivor Doctor Invents Myofascial Release tools Used by Therapists Worldwide for Chronic Pain Relief

ASTR Tools Dr. Joseph Jacobs, DPT, ACN ASTR Institute ASTR Diet

A research-supported myofascial release system developed from Dr. Jacobs’ clinical practice and personal healing journey

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joseph Jacobs, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Advanced Clinical Nutritionist, inventor, and founder of ASTR Institute , has released a patented line of myofascial release tools designed to improve outcomes for both healthcare providers and patients seeking natural, non-surgical relief from pain, scar tissue, fascial restriction, and soft-tissue dysfunction. These tools are available through the ASTR Institute:Used by physical therapists, chiropractors, massage therapists, medical doctors, occupational therapists, athletic trainers, and individuals seeking at-home relief, Dr. Jacobs’ patented instruments are engineered to treat fibrotic tissue, myofascial adhesions, trigger points, scar tissue, and chronic tension patterns with precision and efficiency.The tools can be viewed and purchased here:Developed out of Dr. Jacobs’ personal recovery from post-cancer pain and years of treating complex patient cases, these instruments are part of the comprehensive ASTR (Advanced Soft Tissue Release) model. This model is also taught in the ASTR Healthcare Provider Course, which trains clinicians worldwide in root-cause soft tissue assessment and treatment:Addressing the Limitations of Traditional Soft-Tissue TherapySoft-tissue dysfunction is a major contributor to pain, reduced mobility, fascial restriction, and chronic tension. Millions of patients suffer unnecessarily because common therapy methods—manual massage, stretching, medication, and generic exercise programs—often miss deeper root causes. Dr. Jacobs developed his tools after personally experiencing chronic pain, fascial tightness, and scar restrictions following cancer treatment.As a clinician, he found that existing tools on the market were often poorly engineered, painful for patients, and ineffective for resolving deeper fibrotic patterns. His patented designs are intentionally shaped for comfort, precision, and deeper tissue release with minimal irritation. Each instrument targets specific tissue layers and restrictions, allowing clinicians to:- Break down fibrotic tissue- Release fascial adhesions- Improve tissue glide- Reduce scar tightness- Address chronic muscular tension- Stimulate circulation and healing- Restore range of motionBecause of their ease of use, thousands of home users also use these tools for self-care between sessions, as part of pain-prevention and tissue-maintenance routines.A Research-Based Approach to Treating Fibrotic and Fascial DysfunctionUnlike traditional soft-tissue techniques that simply treat symptoms, the ASTR tools are rooted in a research-supported framework that targets the biomechanical and physiological sources of pain. Dr. Jacobs’ approach integrates principles from:- Connective tissue science- Fascia and myofibroblast research- Biomechanics- Pain science- Neuroscience- Postural alignment- Lymphatic flow and circulation- Trigger point researchThis multidisciplinary foundation is part of what makes ASTR tools uniquely effective in supporting long-term results.Dr. Jacobs’ research-based approach aligns with the root-cause model he teaches in his book Pain No More: 7 Proven Secrets to End Chronic Pain, which outlines a comprehensive system addressing posture, inflammation, stress, fibrotic tissue, fascial restriction, behavior modification, and biochemical imbalance. The tools serve as the mechanical component of that system, providing an intervention that directly targets dysfunctional tissues.Designed for Both Clinical Excellence and Home UseASTR myofascial release tools are manufactured with medical-grade materials and undergo rigorous testing to ensure comfort, durability, and precision. The ergonomic shapes allow clinicians to apply focused pressure without straining their hands, improving treatment accuracy and reducing practitioner fatigue.Healthcare professionals report benefits such as:- Faster treatment times- More effective results with less pressure- Clearer feedback from tissue texture- Reduced strain on the wrists and hands- Increased ability to treat scar tissue and deep restrictionsHome users report benefits including:- Relief from chronic neck, shoulder, and back tension- Reduced scar tightness and postoperative discomfort- Improved mobility and flexibility- Decreased muscle stiffness from daily activities or exercise- Ability to maintain progress between clinical sessionsASTR Healthcare Provider Course: Training Clinicians WorldwideTo ensure safe, effective use of the tools, Dr. Jacobs developed a comprehensive training program for healthcare professionals:ASTR Healthcare Provider CourseThe course teaches:- Advanced soft-tissue assessment- How to identify fibrotic tissue and fascial restriction- Step-by-step ASTR treatment sequences- Postural rehabilitation- Pain science and root-cause correction- Proper instrument handling- Integration with clinical workflowsClinicians use these techniques in physical therapy clinics, chiropractic offices, medical practices, pain centers, sports therapy settings, and rehabilitation facilities.Part of a Larger Root-Cause FrameworkDr. Jacobs emphasizes that the tools are one part of a broader healing model. The ASTR approach addresses seven core drivers of pain:- Posture and body mechanics- Inflammatory foods- Stress management- Fibrotic tissue- Fascial restriction- Behavior modification- Imbalance of vitamins, minerals, and hormonesThis integrative framework is detailed in Pain No More and forms the foundation for the clinical outcomes seen in thousands of patients who have used the ASTR method.AvailabilityASTR myofascial release tools are available online through the ASTR Institute.View the full collection:Purchase individual instruments or tool sets here:About Dr. Joseph JacobsDr. Joseph Jacobs is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Advanced Clinical Nutritionist, instructor, inventor, and cancer survivor. He is the founder of the ASTR Institute and has treated patients ranging from everyday individuals to professional athletes, celebrities, and members of royal families. His patented tools and research-based ASTR method are the result of years of study into pain mechanisms, soft-tissue dysfunction, posture, biomechanics, nutrition, and natural healing strategies.

