Cancer Survivor Doctor Releases Research-Based Book Pain No More Revealing 7 Proven Secrets to End Chronic Pain

A research-supported, seven-part system developed from clinical practice and Dr. Jacobs’ own healing journey

Pain is rarely the result of a single issue,” — Dr. Jacobs

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Joseph Jacobs, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Advanced Clinical Nutritionist, announces the release of his book Pain No More : 7 Proven Secrets to End Chronic Pain, a research-informed guide that teaches readers how to identify and eliminate key root contributors to chronic pain. The book reflects both Dr. Jacobs ’ clinical expertise and his personal journey overcoming pain following multiple cancer treatments. Pain No More is available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0D5BSHWFR Chronic pain affects more than 50 million Americans, and nearly 20 million live with pain severe enough to interfere with daily activities. It remains one of the most common and costly health burdens worldwide, often treated piecemeal rather than through a comprehensive root-cause approach. Dr. Jacobs’ book offers a scientific, practical, and patient-friendly framework designed to address this gap.After surviving cancer twice and experiencing chronic migraines, fatigue, and systemic pain, Dr. Jacobs became determined to understand why pain persists and what truly helps patients heal. Traditional methods provided relief but not resolution. His years of study in physical therapy, nutrition, biomechanics, pain science, and connective tissue research ultimately shaped the seven-part system he shares in Pain No More.“Pain is rarely the result of a single issue,” Dr. Jacobs explains. “Most people improve when we address the underlying patterns—mechanical, inflammatory, hormonal, emotional, fascial, and behavioral. This book gives readers a roadmap to uncover what’s driving their pain and how to correct it safely and effectively.”A Root-Cause Framework Built Around 7 Proven Areas of Pain ReliefThe book organizes pain relief into seven essential components that consistently influence chronic pain patterns. Together, they form a comprehensive system designed to restore balance, reduce inflammation, improve biomechanics, and retrain the nervous system for long-term improvement.1. Posture and Body MechanicsPoor alignment places excessive strain on joints, ligaments, nerves, and soft tissues. Forward head posture, rounded shoulders, pelvic imbalance, and improper lifting mechanics can all lead to chronic pain. Dr. Jacobs explains how faulty movement patterns create micro-injuries over time and teaches readers how to correct posture and restore natural body mechanics.2. Inflammatory FoodsDiet plays a significant role in pain sensitivity. Foods that increase inflammation—such as processed foods, refined sugars, dairy for some individuals, seed oils, and chemical additives—can amplify pain signals and slow tissue healing. Dr. Jacobs shows readers how to identify inflammatory dietary triggers and shift toward patterns that support pain reduction and cellular repair.3. Stress ManagementStress alters pain processing in the brain and increases muscle tension, inflammation, and hormonal imbalance. Chronic stress is strongly associated with pain flares across conditions such as back pain, fibromyalgia, migraines, and joint pain. Dr. Jacobs teaches practical techniques to calm the nervous system, regulate stress hormones, and reduce the “pain amplification” that comes from emotional overload.4. Fibrotic TissueScar tissue and fibrotic adhesions restrict movement, irritate nerve pathways, and contribute to sharp, localized, or radiating pain. These adhesions often develop from injuries, surgeries, repetitive strain, or chronic inflammation. The book explains the biomechanics of fibrotic tissue and why releasing these restrictions can dramatically improve mobility and pain levels.5. Fascial RestrictionThe fascia—a connective tissue network that surrounds muscles, organs, and joints—plays a major role in pain. When fascia becomes tight, dehydrated, or inflamed, it can create global tension patterns that pull on the body. Dr. Jacobs breaks down the science of fascial dysfunction and offers strategies for restoring movement, flexibility, and pain-free mobility.6. Behavior ModificationDaily habits can either support healing or perpetuate pain. Poor sleep patterns, inactivity, prolonged sitting, screen overuse, poor ergonomics, and inconsistent routines all influence pain intensity. Dr. Jacobs shows readers how to build new habits that promote resilience, reduce stress on tissues, and support long-term recovery.7. Imbalance: Vitamins, Minerals, and HormonesDeficiencies in key nutrients—such as magnesium, vitamin D, omega-3s, and B vitamins—are linked to increased pain sensitivity, inflammation, and impaired healing. Hormonal shifts, thyroid dysfunction, adrenal patterns, and blood sugar instability can also trigger or worsen chronic pain. Dr. Jacobs provides a research-informed overview of how micronutrient and hormonal imbalances contribute to pain and how addressing them can restore stability.A Practical and Accessible Healing FrameworkReaders will not find quick fixes or one-size-fits-all promises. Instead, the book guides individuals step-by-step through understanding their pain patterns, identifying their main drivers, and implementing gradual changes that work together to decrease pain over time.Pain No More teaches readers how to:- Track and interpret pain triggers- Improve posture and mechanical efficiency- Reduce inflammation at the source- Calm the nervous system- Release tissue restrictions- Build sustainable healing routines- Improve nutrient and hormonal balanceThis integrative approach reflects the most current research in physical therapy, pain science, nutrition, and functional health.Patient Outcomes and Real-World ResultsPatients using Dr. Jacobs’ root-cause model have reported improvements in:- Low back pain- Neck and shoulder pain- Knee and hip pain- Sciatica- Headaches- Muscle tightness- Post-surgical restrictions- Chronic stiffness and mobility limitationsBy addressing multiple pain generators simultaneously, patients often experience results that were not achievable through isolated treatments.AvailabilityPain No More: 7 Proven Secrets to End Chronic Pain is available on Amazon in paperback and digital formats:Amazon Link:About Dr. Joseph JacobsDr. Joseph Jacobs is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Advanced Clinical Nutritionist, inventor, and founder of the ASTR Institute . A two-time cancer survivor, he overcame chronic pain, migraines, and fatigue through the same root-cause strategies he now teaches. Dr. Jacobs has treated a diverse range of patients—including professional athletes, celebrities, and members of royal families—and is recognized for advancing natural, research-informed approaches that promote healing without surgery or long-term medication use.

