Canadian Musician Launches new Dam Tasty Beavers, tune about the cute chocolate shaped beavers goes viral on TikTok

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jimmy Zee a well know Canadian Musician is thrilled to announce his Dam Tasty Beaver Chocolate’s are now hitting shelves nationwide! With eight unique flavors and charming beaver characters, these delectable treats are sure to delight chocolate lovers of all ages.Each beaver character represents a distinct flavor profile, ensuring there's something for everyone. Our lineup includes:• Maple Hockey Beaver: Featuring a hockey beaver, this flavor combines rich chocolate with the sweet, distinctive taste of maple.• Canadian Whisky Liquor Beaver: This fun cowboy beaver embodies a bold flavor with a touch of your favorite spirits, perfect for adult chocolate enthusiasts.• Saturday Night Beaver: Dancing to the beat, our disco beaver brings a delightful mix of smooth maple chocolate and almond.In addition, customers can enjoy other more delightful flavors including Ugly Sweater Dam Tasty Orange Truffle Beaver, each with its own quirky beaver character, making them perfect for sharing or gifting.“Dam Tasty Chocolate Beavers are not just chocolates; they’re a fun experience,” said Jimmy Zee, of Jimmy Zee’s Distributors. “We wanted to create something unique that combines delicious flavors with playful characters that stand out on the shelf and bring a smile to everyone’s face.”These one-of-a-kind treats are now available at select stores and specialty shops. Don’t miss the chance to add a little sweetness and fun to your life with Dam Tasty Chocolate Beavers!For more information about our products or to find a store near you ask them reach out to us www.jimmyzees.com , please visit our website at https://www.instagram.com/itscandytime.ca/ Jimmy Zee’s is dedicated to creating high-quality, innovative, and Candy and Chocolate products. With a focus on exceptional flavors and fun designs, we strive to bring joy to our customers through every bite, check out our other Brands including Down Under Licorice, Maple Buds, Rosebuds, Bubble Tea Popping Candy.For press inquiries, please reach out to sales@jimmyzees.com

