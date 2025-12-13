Altus Entertainment Partners With Primas Group to Scale Global Growth With AI

Altus leverages Primas’s AI and digital transformation expertise to scale global bookings, optimize operations, and grow efficiently.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altus Entertainment (Las Vegas) is announcing a strategic partnership with Primas Group, a leading digital-transformation firm, to accelerate Altus’s growth through technology and AI-driven efficiencies—enabling the company to scale globally without a proportional increase in headcount.

Altus Entertainment, founded by entertainment industry veterans Seth Yudof and Jayson Pearson, has built a full-service entertainment booking agency that sources talent across the world—from close-up magicians and strolling performers to acrobatic troupes and major celebrity artists. According to the company’s website, Altus offers everything from singers, dancers, magicians, food artists, celebrity impersonators, acrobats, drone light shows, interactive robotics, and full-scale entertainment productions.

Meanwhile, Primas Group brings decades of founder Mike Mastro’s experience in helping companies modernize operations, adopt cloud and AI systems, and streamline customer-service and back-office functions. On its website, Primas notes that it offers “End-to-End Digital Solutions across Omni-channel Solutions, CAI Solutions, Cloud Services…” for businesses seeking to transform affordably.

Partnership Focus & Strategic Benefits

Under the agreement, Altus Entertainment will leverage Primas’s platform and consulting framework to optimize its booking operations, talent-roster deployment, customer-service workflows, and data-driven marketing. The goal: to expand internationally, handle greater volumes of bookings and services, and deliver premium entertainment globally, without simply hiring large numbers of new staffers.

By building automated workflows, AI-enabled customer-inquiry triage, and integrated booking-talent-vendor systems, Altus expects to improve efficiency, reduce manual overhead, and reinvest savings into talent investment and global market expansion.

Jayson Pearson commented, “In live entertainment, we still prize human performance and creativity. But behind the curtain, the business has to run like a tech company. With Primas as our digital-transformation partner, we’re able to scale faster, serve more clients around the world, and stay lean while delivering extraordinary experiences.”

Mike Mastro added, “We are delighted to support Altus in merging artistry with operational rigor. By giving the company access to affordable AI and cloud platforms, we enable them to invest in performers and productions, not just infrastructure.”

Entertainment Reach & Service Offering

From intimate private functions to large-scale corporate galas and celebrity-booked events, Altus covers the full spectrum of live entertainment. Its global-talent, local-service model ensures that clients can book everything from Las Vegas-based strolling magicians to stadium-sized celebrity bands and themed acrobatic troupe shows.

Thought Leadership & Industry Insight

Altus co-founder Seth Yudof is also a recognized voice in the intersection of entertainment and technology. He has authored several articles for the Rolling Stone Culture Council on topics such as generative-AI in business and entertainment algorithms, and he has released an online course for performers entitled “The Entertainer’s Guide to Getting Hired.”

About Altus Entertainment

Based in metropolitan Las Vegas, Altus Entertainment is a full-service entertainment booking agency dedicated to creating unforgettable live experiences. From magicians and acrobats to celebrity bands and interactive technology-driven acts, Altus sources and manages talent globally for private events, corporate gatherings, festivals and shows.

About Primas Group

Primas Group is a digital transformation solutions firm that helps businesses adopt cloud, AI and omni-channel systems without requiring massive upfront infrastructure investments. Founded in 1994, Primas brings deep client-perspective expertise to help legacy and growth-oriented companies modernize operations and scale with leaner workforces.

