‘Invisible Introvert’ Reaches #1 on Amazon with the Career G.R.O.W.T.H. StrategyTM in Five Categories

"Invisible Introvert" Book Speaks to Introvert Workplace Challenges

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ Invisible Introvert ” by Dr. Cynthia J. Young was published on December 5, 2025. Her book can be purchased online through Amazon Invisible Introvert: How to Be Seen, Heard, and Promoted Without Playing Office Politics by Dr. Cynthia J. Young offers strategies for introverted professionals to be seen, heard, and promoted, while also showing how to be strategically visible without playing office politics.Invisible Introvert was named as #1 in five categories:• Business Leadership Training• Leadership Training• Business Conflict Resolution and Mediation• Business Etiquette• Business Image and EtiquetteIt also reached #2 in Business Mentoring and Coaching.The author, a retired US Navy lieutenant commander and defense contractor, wrote the book to help "quiet, capable professionals who are ready to be seen" achieve recognition and promotion without sacrificing their integrity or introverted nature.Esther Avant, award-winning author of To Your Health, shared, "Invisible Introvert really speaks to me as an introvert who often feels like she's living in an extrovert's world. The Career G.R.O.W.T.H. StrategyTM really helps lay out how to go from being the overlooked employee to the valued, obvious choice for promotion and opportunities. This book feels like it's giving me permission to be myself and thrive in my career."Jennifer Katongole, Process Improvement Specialist for Medical Teams International, stated, "For every quiet achiever who feels overlooked, this is your playbook to greater influence and impact. Cindy’s proven strategies show you how to gain recognition and open doors to bigger opportunities, all while staying 100% true to yourself."Inside Invisible Introvert, readers will learn how Dr. Young’s six-step framework, Career G.R.O.W.T.H. Strategy™, provides actionable steps and ideas to help them transition from being overlooked to being the go-to person in their organization. They’ll learn how to build strategic visibility, influence without changing their personality, and position themselves as credible leaders, even if they're not in the C-suite, as part of her strategy.To learn more about how to implement the Career G.R.O.W.T.H. Strategy™ to support individual professional development or to hire her to speak at your next event, contact Cynthia Young at cjyoung@cjyoungconsulting.com.About CJ Young Consulting, LLC CJ Young Consulting, LLC was founded in 2020 by Dr. Cynthia J. Young to help rising professionals and executives who are ready to advance their careers using human-centric knowledge management practices to become better problem-solvers and elevate their careers. Read more about CJ Young Consulting at https://www.cjyoungconsulting.com ##

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.