Fetch Me Later Welcomes Expert Pet Stylist Kaethe to Lead Their One-on-One Grooming Experience

McKinney luxury pet resort adds certified groomer with specialized expertise in anxious and reactive dogs to its professional care team.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch Me Later, a luxury pet resort nestled among 3 wooded acres in McKinney, has added professional pet stylist Kaethe to its grooming services. The addition addresses a growing need among dog owners seeking personalized, stress-reducing grooming experiences for pets with varying temperament needs.

Kaethe brings an 800-hour grooming certification and a BFA in Illustration to her role at Fetch Me Later McKinney. Her training covers all coat types, breed patterns, teddy bear cuts, de-shedding, and full shave downs. The stylist has developed specialized techniques for working with nervous, reactive, and first-time grooming clients.

The grooming approach emphasizes individual pacing and comfort. Sessions are structured to accommodate each dog's physical, emotional, and behavioral requirements, with the animal determining the speed of the service.

"We absolutely love Fetch Me Later. Everyone is super friendly and helpful. Our golden retriever loves coming to daycare and playing with all her pup friends. She receives a perfect balance of playtime and rest time and lots of attention. We love this place!" said Jodi C., a customer.

Kaethe accepts new grooming clients Monday through Wednesday, with select morning appointments available throughout the week. The 23-year-old Leo is a cat owner of three and incorporates artistic sensibility from her illustration background into her grooming work.

The grooming service complements Fetch Me Later's existing offerings at its location on Highway 380, situated 3/4 mile west of Custer Road. The facility has served the McKinney community since 1998, operating under the ownership of the McGough family: Shawn, Denise, Connor, and Tyler.

"Fetch Me Later is Amazing! Our dog has boarded here many times and he loves it! The staff are incredible and take such great care of our big fur baby. I wouldn't trust anyone else to care for our dog the way they do," said Nicole T., a customer.

The pet resort operates with a mission to provide trusted pet care where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as the facility's own. Denise McGough, a certified pet first aid and CPR instructor, maintains an on-site presence at the resort most days.

According to Mr. Ben Muehler, Community Relations, the addition of Kaethe strengthens the resort's ability to serve dogs with diverse grooming needs across their service area.

The facility caters to individual pet personalities through its approach to care. Staff members follow a Pet Bill of Rights that includes commitments to:

• Caring for all pets with kindness while placing welfare above business considerations

• Providing security and safety through proper facility design and screening procedures

• Maintaining vigilant supervision by conscientious personnel

• Responding appropriately to signs of distress or emergency

• Ensuring adequate diet, clean water, and proper immunizations

"We travel a lot and fetch me later is our preferred place to leave our fur babies while gone. Great, attentive, friendly staff and well sized rooms for our dogs and cat," said Alicia E., a customer.

Fetch Me Later holds membership credentials with The Dog Gurus (2022) and maintains Bronze Member status with the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA) for 2025. These professional affiliations support the facility's commitment to industry standards and continuing education.

The resort serves dog owners in McKinney, Prosper, Frisco, Plano, Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Fairview, Melissa, and surrounding areas within 10 miles of the 75071 zip code in Collin County. All services are provided at the business location.

For additional information or to schedule grooming services with Kaethe, contact Fetch Me Later at +1 972-562-9910 or visit https://www.fetchmelatermckinney.com/. Additional company updates and articles are available at https://www.fetchmelatermckinney.com/blog.

About Fetch Me Later:

Fetch Me Later is McKinney's premier luxury pet resort nestled among 3 beautifully wooded acres and lush green fields. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides a country setting in the middle of McKinney where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own. The resort offers professional care that pet parents can trust, with staff committed to understanding and catering to each pet's unique personality and individual needs. Fetch Me Later maintains professional affiliations with industry organizations including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

1943 Private Road 5312

McKinney, TX 75071

https://maps.app.goo.gl/P8REGDGof6dHj5dy9

Notes to Editors:

• Fetch Me Later is a member of respected industry organizations, including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

• The facility limits play groups to no more than six dogs at a time to ensure safety and personalized attention.

• High-resolution images of the facility, including the Patio Suites, Pool View Suites, and play areas, are available upon request.

• Fetch Me Later's expanded luxury boarding options come at a time when premium pet care services are seeing increased demand nationwide, as pet owners increasingly seek higher quality care options for their animals.

• The resort's emphasis on customized care reflects the growing trend of personalized pet services in the industry.

