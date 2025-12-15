Event Strategy Bot Passes 1,000-Strategy Milestone as AI Enters the Event Boardroom

The Event Strategy Bot

The Event Strategy Bot has now generated more than 1,000 B2B Event Strategies, providing senior event decision-makers with a 10-step AI-powered strategy deck.

The Bot takes you from gut feel to a clear strategy in minutes, not days. My work starts where the Bot stops, helping teams interpret results, make decisions, and turn strategy into growth.” — Dr. Baris Onay

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Event Strategy Bot, an AI-powered event analysis tool created by Events Industry expert, Dr. Barış Onay, has now generated more than 1,000 strategies for organisers, CEOs and investors worldwide, giving senior decision-makers a structured view of their events in a single conversation.Built as a 10-step event strategy engine, the Bot runs inside ChatGPT and turns a show into a concise, board-ready strategy in minutes. Users can see a sample report and start using the Bot immediately at:From Personal Checklist to Industry ToolThe Event Strategy Bot began as Onay’s private checklist for assessing events, acquisitions and launch ideas from his work with global organisers and PE-backed portfolios. Encoded into a Custom GPT, that checklist has evolved into a free tool used on more than a thousand shows across regions and sectors.Senior Event teams worldwide are using it to:- Benchmark flagship events against their competitive set- Pressure-test launch or M&A opportunities before committing capital- Identify high-potential sectors, geographies and communitiesFree, Private and Built for Decision-MakersThe Event Strategy Bot runs as a Custom GPT within each user’s ChatGPT environment, eliminating extra logins and keeping sensitive questions within the user’s space. The core tool is free to access. Onay will continue to evolve the Bot while supporting organisers and investors who want to turn its diagnostics into concrete growth programmes across portfolios, communities and data infrastructure.A 10-Step Strategy in One ConversationIn a typical session, the Event Strategy Bot applies the following 10-step framework to any event. Its output is a structured narrative that can be dropped directly into a board pack, investment memo or internal strategy discussion:- Event Overview- Event Historic Performance- Event Comparison Table- Sectors Analysis- Industry Events Calendar (24 months)- Content and Partners Analysis- SWOT Analysis- Tech Stack Analysis- Where to Play, How to Win- Summary“AI shouldn’t replace strategic conversations,” added Onay. “Its job is to compress the prep work, surface blind spots and give everyone around the table a common language for the decision in front of them.”Many organisers and investors who use the bot then work directly with Onay to interpret the Bot’s findings, prioritise actions, and design programmes across portfolios, communities, and data infrastructure, using the Bot’s output as a shared starting point for deeper consultancy work.About the Event Strategy BotThe Event Strategy Bot is a free, open-access Custom GPT that delivers a structured 10-step strategic analysis of any event in a single conversation. Built on Dr. Barış Onay’s 20+ years of experience in event strategy, portfolio growth and digital transformation, it is used by organisers, entrepreneurs and investors to accelerate diagnosis, benchmark performance and frame growth options worldwide.Sample report and free access: https://barisonay.com/the-event-strategy-bot About Dr. Barış OnayDr. Barış Onay is a London-based media and events executive, entrepreneur and consultant, and founder of Precision Communities and Virtual Strategy Ltd. A former CCO of Tarsus Group and Group Marketing & Digital Director at Hyve, he advises organisers and investors on portfolio strategy, digital transformation and event-led growth across global markets; increasingly using the Event Strategy Bot as the starting point for deeper advisory work.

