Androco Mines Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Wahana Group of Indonesia for Aceh Gold Concessions Development.

MOU Signing MOU Signing Meeting Round table discussions with Indonesian leadership. Aceh Province Consolidated Mining Concession

Strategic Partnership Set to Advance Gold Exploration and Development in Aceh Province.

The MOU executed between our company and Wahana Group is a significant step in our joint collaborative mining focus for the concessions in Aceh Province.” — Mrs. Anita Kaye-Essien - Androco Mines Group President

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant move poised to bolster gold exploration activities in Southeast Asia, Androco Minerals Company ( Androco Mines ) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Indonesia’s PT Wahana Asia Natua ( Wahana Group ). The agreement marks a strategic partnership between the two companies for the development of gold concessions in Indonesia’s Aceh province, a region renowned for its mineral-rich landscape.Forging a Strategic Alliance:The MOU, formalized earlier this week, outlines the intent of Androco Mines and Wahana Group to collaborate on the exploration, evaluation, and development of several promising gold concession areas within Aceh. The partnership leverages Androco’s technical expertise in mining project management and Wahana Group’s established presence and local knowledge in Indonesia’s mining sector.About the Aceh Gold Concessions:Located on the northern tip of Sumatra, Aceh province has long been recognized for its prolific mineral deposits, particularly gold. The targeted concessions encompass three sites with historical artisanal mining activity and geological surveys indicating substantial untapped reserves. The partnership aims to implement modern, responsible exploration methods to unlock the full potential of these areas.Key Terms of the Letter of Intent:• Joint Exploration: Both companies will jointly conduct geological surveys, sampling, and feasibility studies across the designated concessions.• Investment and Resource Sharing: Androco Mines and Wahana Group will share technical resources and commit to a phased investment plan, subject to the results of initial exploration.• Regulatory Compliance: The partnership commits to working closely with local authorities to ensure that all activities adhere to Indonesian mining and environmental regulations.• Community Engagement: A focus on responsible development, including engagement with local communities, job creation, and investment in regional infrastructure.Statements from Company Leadership:Dr. Tan Kuan Yew, Group CEO/Global Investment Director of Androco Mines, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “Our collaboration with Wahana Group is a testament to our commitment to responsible gold exploration in the Asia-Pacific region. Aceh’s gold potential, combined with Wahana’s local expertise, offers an exciting path forward for both companies and the communities we aim to support.”Representatives from Wahana Group echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of sustainable development and mutual growth. “We believe this partnership will not only advance mining technology in Aceh but also bring lasting benefits to the local economy,” said Wahana Group’s President Director, Muchtar Simanjuntak.Looking Ahead:The signing of the LOI marks the beginning of a due diligence and project planning phase, with both parties expected to finalize a definitive agreement in the coming months. Subject to regulatory approvals, fieldwork and initial exploration activities are slated to commence in early 2026.This collaboration underlines the growing international interest in Indonesia’s mining sector and signals promising developments in the responsible extraction and management of the region’s valuable gold resources.About Androco Mines:Androco Mines is an African indigenous mining conglomerate founded in 2006, and initiated operations in Ghana with the securing of 14 concessions in 2007. Our company has focused on the emerging markets and worked to identify mineral rich zones for development and mining. Our initial focus in Ghana, West Africa cemented our resource rich portfolio within the continent and opened up opportunities across other countries within Africa's territory. Our initial objective as a company was to focus mainly on the extraction sector for Gold and drive our growth by expanding to other territories within the continent of Africa. Our success in our early formative years led to the securing of small-scale mining concessions in Tarkwa and Prestea in the Western Region of Ghana, and two large scale concessions in the Ashanti gold belt with our partners.Androco Mines has now expanded its interests into other mineral resource mining in Zambia, Namibia, Uganda, South Africa, Mozambique, Liberia, Brazil, Peru, Indonesia, Philippines, and Canada. We are still growing our companies' assets and building a global conglomerate that is environmentally responsible.About Wahana Group:Established in 1998, Wahana Group is a dynamic and innovative business group committed to driving sustainable growth across multiple industries. With a strong presence in media, entertainment, energy, retail, and business consulting, we create value through synergy, innovation, and responsible business practices. Our mission is to empower businesses, support SMEs, and enhance digital transformation while maintaining integrity and excellence. By investing in sustainability and expanding globally, Wahana Group aims to strengthen Indonesia’s competitiveness on the world stage. Through collaboration and innovation, we build a business ecosystem that fosters long-term impact, empowering industries and communities for a better future.

Androco Mines

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.