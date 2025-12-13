NHS Trusts to Receive Free Cost-Benefit Analysis Reports for Speech Recognition to Improve Clinical Workflows in 2026

Augnito Spectra is already integrated or available in approximately 50% of NHS radiology departments

NHS Trusts are being offered free cost-benefit analysis reports to assess the clinical and financial impact of speech recognition technology.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As NHS Trusts plan for continued workforce pressures and ambitious digital transformation objectives in 2026, all NHS Trusts across the UK can now apply to receive a free, in-depth cost-benefit analysis report for clinical speech recognition, designed to identify workflow inefficiencies, quantify financial savings, and support evidence-based adoption of AI-driven documentation technologies.The initiative is delivered by Scribetech UK , which is a leading NHS voice services partner with Augnito Spectra , an advanced clinical speech recognition solution already deployed at scale across the NHS. NHS and private healthcare organisations are increasingly selecting Augnito Spectra over legacy platforms such as Microsoft’s Nuance Dragon Medical One (DMO), following sites indicating superior accuracy, faster reporting, and greater flexibility for clinicians.As part of the programme, all NHS Trusts are eligible to apply for a free cost-benefit analysis audit and report, which involves expert members of Scribetech’s UK speech recognition team visiting submitted hospital departments and conducting a series of tests and measurements involving speech recognition technology that does not interfere with any existing contracts or commitments to show trusts exactly where, how, and how much - further cost-saving, time-saving, and clinician satisfaction can be achieved; a quick and easy exercise that typically costs thousands of pounds via third party consultancy.With many legacy medical speech recognition systems underperforming and not meeting the speeds and accuracy seen in other industries, the NHS is facing a growing problem of poor and outdated speech recognition, with costs annually increasing and draining down budgets.Scribetech UK’s cost-benefit analysis reports provide Trust leadership, Informatics, and Digital Transformation teams with a clear, data-driven view of:• Current documentation and reporting workflows• Opportunities to onboard clinicians to AI dictation• Department-level utilisation and adoption patterns• Quantifiable time savings, operational efficiencies, and financial benefitsThis enables Trusts to determine precisely where speech recognition is beneficial - where it can be improved - and exactly how much could be saved by transitioning in 2026 and beyond.For more details on how to apply, visit Scribetech UK’s website today.Clinical Experts, Proven Accuracy, Powered by AIA core reason the programme started is Scribetech UK’s own NHS client base, who have benefited immensely from Scribetech’s cost-benefit analysis reports, and have opted to transition to Augnito Spectra as their speech recognition solution of choice. Augnito Spectra’s clinically validated performance delivers 99.3% medical terminology accuracy according to clinical studies. The platform incorporates advanced AI technology directly into its speech recognition engine, enabling faster dictation and improving accuracy continuously over time.Clinicians can actively personalise the system by teaching it new words, acronyms, and specialty-specific terminology, which are added to a personalised dictionary. This ensures the technology reflects real-world clinical language across departments and subspecialties, reducing corrections and improving documentation quality.Proven at Scale Across the NHSAugnito Spectra is already integrated or available in approximately 50% of NHS radiology departments, with adoption continuing to grow in other departments such as Cardiology, Pathology, Neurology, Mental Healthcare, and many others. It integrates seamlessly with EPR platforms and specialist systems such as PACS and RIS, enabling clinicians to dictate directly into existing workflows and patient notes without disruption.Beyond core dictation functionality, Augnito Spectra includes a suite of clinically tested workflow-enhancing features, including:• Customisable template uploads• Libraries of commonly used paragraphs and sentences• Department- and specialty-specific configurationsThese features have been proven to improve turnaround times, standardise reporting, and support clinicians across all clinical departments.A Cost-Stable, Long-Term Partner for NHS Digital TransformationIn the UK and EU, Augnito Spectra is distributed by Scribetech UK, which is a trusted medical technology supplier with over 20 years’ experience supporting the NHS. Scribetech UK remains among the most affordable speech recognition providers in the UK, having implemented only a single price change in the past five years.This pricing stability stands in contrast to many alternative providers who have increased costs year on year, often citing rising cloud expenses or broader AI-driven market inflation. For NHS Trusts planning multi-year digital strategies, this positions Scribetech UK as a reliable, long-term transformation partner.Fast, Low-Risk Transition from Existing Speech Recognition SystemsTransitioning to Augnito Spectra from existing speech recognition platforms is designed to be simple, low-cost, and low-risk. Augnito matches the speech commands of widely used solutions, including Nuance Dragon Medical One (DMO), T-Pro, Solventum (formerly 3M / M*Modal), and others.This approach minimises retraining requirements, reduces clinician resistance, and allows Trusts to begin realising workflow and financial benefits almost immediately.Free Training, Onboarding, and 24/7 SupportScribetech UK provides free face-to-face training and onboarding, delivered by experienced clinical speech recognition specialists. There are no additional charges for onboarding, training, or ongoing support. NHS organisations also benefit from:• 24/7 technical and clinical support• Simple and intuitive licence allocation for clinicians• Ongoing optimisation to drive sustained adoptionThis comprehensive support model ensures high clinician engagement and measurable return on investment.About Augnito SpectraAugnito Spectra is an AI-powered clinical speech recognition solution designed to deliver exceptional accuracy, speed, and flexibility across all medical specialties. Built specifically for healthcare, it integrates seamlessly with EPRs and specialist clinical systems to reduce administrative burden and improve clinician productivity.About Scribetech UKScribetech UK is a long-established supplier of medical technology to the NHS, with more than 20 years’ experience supporting digital transformation initiatives across acute, community, and specialist care settings.For further information on how NHS Trusts can apply for a free pilot and a complimentary cost-benefit analysis report, please contact Scribetech UK.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.