Mary Minogue Featured as Contributing Author in Best-Selling Book She Said Yes to Herself

Mary Minogue

Founder of Open the Gate shares a powerful story of resilience, inclusion, and purpose in international best-selling release

., AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mary Minogue, founder of Open the Gate, is a contributing author in the international best-selling book She Said Yes to Herself, published by Her Voice Media. Now available on Amazon at https://a.co/d/cRjLayQ , the collaborative book brings together the voices of women who share the defining moment they chose themselves and, in doing so, transformed their lives.She Said Yes to Herself is a collection of deeply personal stories that celebrate self-worth, healing, and courageous self-leadership. Each chapter reflects a moment of awakening, when women stopped playing small, released people-pleasing patterns, and stepped into their truth. Together, the book serves as both a mirror and a guide, reminding readers of the strength they already hold and what becomes possible when they choose themselves first.Mary’s contribution stands out as a heartfelt reflection on resilience, family, and belonging. Known for her warmth, compassion, and community-focused leadership, Mary shares her journey from hardship to healing, and how her personal experiences shaped both her life and her business.Mary is the founder of Open the Gate, a heart-led disability support service that helps people of all ages and abilities live their best lives through inclusion, dignity, and community. With two years in business, Open the Gate provides personalized disability support, community access programs, family advocacy, and wellbeing workshops, all designed to ensure no one feels shut out or overlooked.“At Open the Gate, we believe true care goes beyond checklists and hours,” Mary shares. “It’s about relationships, trust, and belonging. Everyone deserves to feel seen, valued, and included.”Mary works with individuals with disabilities and the families who support them, many of whom have felt misunderstood or excluded by traditional systems. Her approach focuses on the whole family, grounded in the belief that when one person thrives, everyone around them does too.In She Said Yes to Herself, Mary opens up about her own story of transformation. Once labeled the “black sheep” of her family, she turned pain into purpose after experiencing exclusion, domestic hardship, and personal loss. Her chapter honors the strength she found through her late father’s love and her mother Bev’s courage, and how those influences guided her decision to rebuild her life and create a legacy rooted in compassion and service.“Saying yes to yourself is not selfish,” Mary reflects. “Sometimes it is the bravest thing you can do, especially when you want to build something that opens doors for others.”Beyond her business, Mary is passionate about yoga, the ocean, philanthropy, and supporting community and mental health initiatives. Living by the sea with her two daughters, she continues to balance motherhood with her mission to create inclusive spaces where people feel they truly belong.She Said Yes to Herself marks Volume One of a growing movement of women who rise by choosing themselves and lighting the way for others to do the same. As a contributing author, Mary is honored to stand alongside women whose stories inspire courage, healing, and authentic living.For more information about Mary Minogue and Open the Gate, visit www.openthegatecare.com.au About the BookShe Said Yes to Herself is a collaborative best-selling book published by Her Voice Media, featuring women who share the pivotal moment they chose themselves and changed the direction of their lives.

