Karishma Ismail Featured as Contributing Author in Best-Selling Book She Said Yes to Herself

Karishma Ismail

Global collaborative release highlights clarity, alignment, and conscious leadership for women who carry responsibility, wealth, and legacy

., AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karishma Ismail, founder of Live Your Legacy, is a contributing author in the newly released collaborative book She Said Yes to Herself, published by Her Voice Media. The book has achieved best-selling status on Amazon and is available for purchase at https://a.co/d/cRjLayQ She Said Yes to Herself is a powerful collection of stories from women who share the pivotal moment they chose themselves. Across diverse backgrounds and lived experiences, each chapter reflects a journey of self-trust, healing, and alignment. Together, the voices in the book explore what becomes possible when women stop operating from obligation or overwhelm and begin leading their lives from clarity, truth, and inner authority.Karishma’s contribution brings a distinctive perspective shaped by her work with high net worth founders, entrepreneurs, and family offices. With five years in business, Karishma supports leaders who carry significant financial responsibility and legacy, yet often feel the emotional weight that comes with success. Her work focuses on helping clients move through the internal blocks that limit not only financial growth, but also joy, connection, and fulfillment.“Many people assume that once financial success is achieved, everything else should feel easy,” Karishma shares. “In reality, wealth without emotional grounding becomes heavy, leadership without clarity becomes reactive, and governance without alignment eventually breaks.”Through her chapter in She Said Yes to Herself, Karishma explores what it truly means to choose yourself when you are responsible not only for your own life, but for systems, families, and long-term legacies. Her story aligns with the book’s core themes of self-leadership, inner alignment, and the courage required to pause, recalibrate, and lead from a grounded place.Karishma is the founder of Live Your Legacy, where she offers one-on-one coaching, family office leadership advising, and executive clarity and alignment intensives. She works with leaders who reach a point where success feels unsustainable, decisions feel heavier than they should, and relationships feel strained under the pressure of expectation and responsibility.“People come to my work when something important no longer feels aligned,” Karishma explains. “Working together creates space to reconnect to yourself, release emotional tension, and move forward with clarity and purpose. When alignment is restored, leadership becomes lighter and decisions become cleaner.”A significant aspect of Karishma’s work centers on family offices and multigenerational wealth. She emphasizes that many challenges in these environments are not structural, but emotional and relational.“Most family offices struggle not because of governance documents, but because of the emotional gaps beneath them,” Karishma notes. “When clarity, communication, and alignment are strengthened across generations, trust deepens and both emotional stability and financial performance improve.”She Said Yes to Herself serves as both a mirror and a lighthouse for readers, reflecting the courage they already hold while illuminating new possibilities for living and leading with integrity. The book marks Volume One of an ongoing movement that invites women to rise by choosing themselves first.As a contributing author, Karishma is honored to stand alongside women who are redefining success through authenticity, alignment, and conscious choice. Her chapter offers a grounded reminder that saying yes to yourself is not a withdrawal from responsibility, but a return to leadership that is sustainable, humane, and true.For more information about Karishma Ismail and her work, connect with her on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/karishma-ismail/ , on Facebook at Coach Karishma, or via email at karishma@liveyourlegacy.coAbout the BookShe Said Yes to Herself is a collaborative best-selling book published by Her Voice Media, featuring women who share the defining moment they chose themselves and transformed how they live, lead, and show up in the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.