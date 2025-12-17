NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato to Launch Ninjutsu Tactics Battle Game,Ninjutsu Nature Transformation Battle on December 13

The attraction at Nijigen no Mori invites participants to outmaneuver opponents by reading their intentions and applying strategic ninjutsu techniques

AWAJI, JAPAN, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato” attraction in the anime park Nijigen no Mori located at Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, the ninjutsu tactics battle game “Ninjutsu Nature Transformation Battle” will commence on Saturday, December 13, 2025. In this game, players must discern the nature of each other's ninjutsu while reading their opponent's psychology to battle.

In this game, players engage in one-on-one ninjutsu battles using the five fundamental elements of the ninja world—“Fire,” “Water,” “Earth,” “Thunder,” and ‘Wind’—along with the “Hierarchical Relationship of Chakra”. Understanding the properties of each ninjutsu type, their strengths and weaknesses, timing, and overall strategy are essential to securing victory.

Each player begins with five scrolls representing different ninjutsu attributes as their hand cards. With each round, players call out and activiate a scroll, and the winner is determined by the superiority of the selected attribute. After multiple rounds, the plater with the most wins is declared the match winner.

Players can also use special techniques “Ice style: Ten Thousand Ice Petals (Mangehyou)” and “Dust Style: Detachment of the Primitive World Technique(Genkai Hakuri no Jutsu)”, which can overturn natural attribute advantages. Deciding when to use these special techniques becomes an important strategic element.

Participants compete in a tournament format, and the overall winner will receive an original “Gemaki”-style bromide card featuring their chosen character.

■Overview of Ninjutsu Tactics Battle Game “Ninjutsu Nature Transformation Battle”

Period:

December 13, 2025 (Sat) – February 22, 2026 (Sun) held daily at 3:00 PM

※Held only on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays during the period.

※Not held from January 1, 2026 (Thu) to January 3, 2026 (Sat).

※No sessions will be held from Thursday, January 1 (Holiday) to Saturday, January 3.

＊This event is limited to 15 groups per day. Numbered tickets are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the reception desk inside NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato. Please feel free to ask if you wish to participate.

Location:

“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Workshop”

Contents:

Participants each hold five scrolls representing the elements “Fire,” “Water,” “Earth,” “Thunder,” and “Wind” in their hand. They activate spells with a shout, engaging in multiple battles where victory is determined by the superiority of their element.

・Each scroll can only be used once.

・Players can use two types of techniques combining multiple scrolls. These techniques will always defeat one scroll played by the opponent.

・Battles are held in a tournament style. The winner receives a card featuring their favorite character from the exclusive “Gemaki” style original bromide for “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”.

※The hierarchy of elemental strengths is as follows: Fire > Wind, Wind > Lightning, Lightning > Earth, Earth > Water, Water > Fire.

※There are two techniques that can overcome the inherent strengths and weaknesses of basic elements: “Ice style” uses scrolls of “Water” and “Wind,” while “Dust Style: Detachment of the Primitive World Technique(Genkai Hakuri no Jutsu)” If the opponent has only one scroll, victory is guaranteed. When “Ice style: Ten Thousand Ice Petals (Mangehyou)” and “Dust Style: Detachment of the Primitive World Technique(Genkai Hakuri no Jutsu)” clash, “Dust Style: Detachment of the Primitive World Technique(Genkai Hakuri no Jutsu)” wins.

Participation Method: Limited to 15 groups per day. Numbered tickets will be distributed at the attraction reception desk starting at opening time. Please gather at the attraction's “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Workshop” at 3:00 PM with your numbered ticket.

Fee:

Free ※A separate admission ticket is required.

URL：

https://nijigennomori.com/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

