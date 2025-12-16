NARUTO & BORUTO: Shinobi-Zato Winter Homecoming Festival to Feature a Loud Voice Championship from January 1-3, 2026

A limited three-day New Year program inviting paritcipants to shout in the “Surpass Guy-sensei! Seisyun (Youth)! Loud Voice Championship”

AWAJI, JAPAN, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” attraction in the anime park “Nijigen no Mori” at Awaji Island's, Hyogo Prefecture, “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Winter Homecoming Festival’” will be held for the New Year period for visitors returning to the village as their “spiritual home”. As part of the third installment of the event series, the “Surpass Gai-sensei! Seisyun(Youth)! Loud Voice Championship” will be held for a limited time from Thursday, January 1, to Saturday, January 3, 2026.

At this event, participants will shout lines with youthful energy and “NARUTO love” to honor the popularity of Might Guy—one of the series' most beloved characters celebrating his birthday on January 1st. Participants will compete to see who can make the loudest noise. Winners will receive original “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” merchandise. Additionally, all participants will receive a “Guy Sensei's Famous Scene Hand Warmer”.

Visitors can enjoy a spritied New Year moment in Shinobi-Zato as they join in this themed activity.

■Overview:“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Winter Homecoming Festival” Volume 3

Period:

Thursday, January 1, 2026 - Saturday, January 3, 2026

Location:

In front of the Hokage Rock Plaza, inside “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”

Time:

12:00 PM each day

*Held after the Naruto Greeting

Details:

Participants will shout lines filled with their love for NARUTO into a decibel meter (sound level meter) and compete to see who can shout the loudest. The winner will receive original NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-zato merchandise. All participants will receive a “Gai Sensei's Famous Scene Hand Warmer”.

Fee:

Free ※A separate admission ticket is required.

URL：

https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

