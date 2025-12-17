Aneta Pazeski Featured in Best-Selling Collaborative Book She Said Yes to Herself

Aneta Pazeski

Women’s Empowerment Leader Shares Her Voice in International Bestseller Celebrating Self-Worth, Healing, and Financial Empowerment

., AUSTRALIA, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aneta Pazeski, founder of Aneta Pazeski Coaching, is a featured contributing author in the newly released collaborative book She Said Yes to Herself, published by Her Voice Media. The book has achieved best-selling status on Amazon and is available for purchase at https://a.co/d/cRjLayQ She Said Yes to Herself is a powerful collection of stories from women around the world who share the defining moment they chose themselves, their truth, their healing, and their purpose. Each chapter reflects a journey of transformation, moving from self-doubt and people-pleasing to self-trust, leadership, and living authentically. Together, the voices in this book form a collective reminder that choosing yourself is not only courageous, it is life-changing.Aneta’s contribution to She Said Yes to Herself aligns closely with her work as a money mindset and empowerment coach. With over five years in business, Aneta supports women who are in a transformational stage of life and ready to take action to change their relationship with money, rewrite limiting beliefs, and create meaningful change in both their personal and professional lives.“I help women smash their limiting beliefs around money so they can manifest a dream life and business,” Aneta shares. “Saying yes to yourself often begins with recognizing your worth, including your financial worth, and allowing yourself to step into a new identity.”Through her chapter, Aneta adds her voice to the broader message of the book, highlighting how deeply rooted money beliefs often stem from subconscious childhood programming. She emphasizes that once women identify where these beliefs originated and actively work to heal and reframe them, transformation becomes possible.Aneta is the creator of the 12-week group coaching program Activate Your Abundance, as well as offering one-on-one coaching. Her work focuses on helping women adopt new habits, shift long-held beliefs, and become financially astute and empowered. She believes financial literacy is a critical yet often missing piece in women’s personal development, particularly for younger women who are rarely taught money mastery at a deep level.“My programs help women step into a new identity,” Aneta explains. “They experience profound transformation, not just financially, but in how they see themselves, their confidence, and the choices they allow themselves to make.”She Said Yes to Herself was born from a calling to amplify women’s stories on a global stage and serves as both a mirror and a lighthouse. It reflects the courage already within each reader while guiding them toward what is possible when they choose themselves first. The book is Volume One of a growing movement centered on women rising together and lighting the way for others.As a contributing author, Aneta is honored to be part of a project that celebrates authenticity, healing, leadership, and self-worth. Her story stands as an invitation for women to examine where they may be playing small and to give themselves permission to say yes to abundance, empowerment, and alignment.For more information about Aneta Pazeski and her work, connect with her on Instagram at @anetapazeski, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AnetaBusinessCoach , or via email at info@anetapazeski.comAbout the BookShe Said Yes to Herself is a collaborative best-selling book published by Her Voice Media, featuring women who share the moment they chose themselves and, in doing so, transformed their lives.

