NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Winter Homecoming Festival to Open January 1st

Volume 2 will feature a limited three-day New Year program, including mochi tossing, a Naruto character greeting, and a rock-paper-scissors tournament.

AWAJI, JAPAN, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” attraction in the anime park “Nijigen no Mori” located in Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture, the “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Winter Homecoming Festival” will be held during the New Year's holidays for visitors returning to Shinobi-Zato as their “spiritual home”. As part of the second installment of event series, a New Year-limited program featuring mochi tossing, a Naruto character greeting, and a rock-paper-scissors tournament will take place for three days only, from Thursday, January 1 to Saturday, January 3, 2026.

This event will mark Uzumaki Naruto’s first greeting appearance of 2026. Visitors can take commemorative photos with Uzumaki Naruto and enjoy a full day of New Year activities, including a mochi-tossing event featuring prize-filled mochi and a rock-paper-scissors tournament in which participants can compete directly with Uzumaki Naruto. Visitors are invited to celebrate the New Year with family and friends in Shinobi-Zato, where avariety of events will take place throughout the day.

■Overview :“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Winter Homecoming Festival” Volume２

Period:

Thursday, January 1, 2026 - Saturday, January 3, 2026

Location:

In front of the Hokage Rock, inside “NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato”

Contents:

① “Naruto Greeting Event” held at 12:00 p.m.

A greeting event where visitors can take commemorative photos with Naruto Uzumaki.

②“New Year's Limited, Mochi Tossing Event” held at 2:00 p.m.

Guests will also have the opportunity to exchange collected mochi for various prizes. Participants are encouraged to join the mochi-tossing event to receive mochi as well.

③ “Rock-Paper-Scissors Tournament” held at 4:00 p.m.

Play rock-paper-scissors against Uzumaki Naruto; winners will receive a special mission kit available at “NARUTO & BORUTO: Shinobi-Zato”.

URL：

https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/?utm_campaign=pr

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

