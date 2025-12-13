Augnito Omni Launches No-Cost Pilots, with Free Cost-Benefit Analysis Report for All NHS Sites

Free NHS pilot announced for Augnito Omni, giving healthcare leaders transparent cost-benefit insights into Ambient Voice Technology. Over two decades of experience supporting NHS clinical documentation and workflow innovation.

Scribetech UK launches free Augnito Omni pilots for all NHS sites, complete with a complimentary cost-benefit analysis report.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scribetech UK , distributor of one of the UK’s leading clinical AI platforms - Augnito Omni - today announced that it is offering a free pilot programme to all NHS sites, complete with a no-cost, full cost-benefit analysis report designed to help healthcare leaders make informed, evidence-based decisions on Ambient Voice Technology (AVT) adoption.As NHS organisations continue to get bombarded with marketing and sales hype of unsafe and expensive AI tools, the ability to accurately measure the impact of AI solutions has become essential. Scribetech UK’s cost-benefit analysis report is designed specifically to support these priorities, giving NHS teams access to advanced AI tools while also providing transparent data on their effectiveness.Free Cost-Benefit Analysis for NHS Decision-MakersEvery participating NHS site will receive a comprehensive, free-of-charge cost-benefit analysis, delivered as a formal report. This includes measurement of:• Time savings across clinical documentation workflows• Improvements in documentation accuracy and consistency• Operational efficiencies gained through reduced administrative burden• Financial impact driven by faster throughput, improved coding (ICD-10 & SNOMED), and workflow optimisation• User experience data from clinicians and administrative staffThe analysis is designed to support funding requests, digital transformation cases, and evidence-based decisions on scaling AI-powered solutions.About Augnito OmniAugnito Omni is an enterprise-grade clinical AI suite designed for UK healthcare environments, with unique strengths that make it ideally suited to NHS workflows. Key features include:• Instant patient-note generation with minimal edits• 99.3% accurate medical speech recognition, trained on over 20 years of NHS and UK medical language data• Clinical letter and email generation, using customisable templates• MHRA-certified non-hallucinating clinical feedback through its Scribe Quality & Reliability (SQR) Framework• Automatic ICD-10 and SNOMED tagging• Live translation across 37+ medical languages• Seamless HL7/FHIR integration, enabling deployment within days• Secure UK-hosted, GDPR-compliant infrastructure with 99.9% uptimeWith its UK-specific tuning, safety guardrails, and enterprise reliability, Augnito Omni provides an AI solution that aligns directly with NHS clinical governance and operational requirements.Supporting NHS Digital Transformation at Zero CostThe free pilot enables NHS teams to test the AI in live clinical environments, compare performance with existing systems, and explore use cases ranging from documentation support and medical speech recognition to AI-assisted patient communication.AvailabilityThe no-cost pilot and free cost-benefit analysis are now open to all NHS hospitals, Trusts, and departments. Sites can register their interest and receive a briefing pack outlining the pilot structure, expected outcomes, and results already reported by other NHS organisations.About ScribetechScribetech is a UK-based health technology provider with over two decades of experience supporting NHS clinical documentation and workflow innovation. Its flagship platform, Augnito Omni, is used across healthcare settings to improve clinical efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and support safer, more reliable patient care through UK-compliant artificial intelligence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.