Secretary Noem Announces $1 Billion in FEMA Funding for Georgia

This funding will repair and restore critical public infrastructure across Georgia

WASHINGTON – The United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced that more than $1 billion in federal funding is now available to communities and healthcare facilities in Georgia.

This funding is available as part of FEMA’s Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation grant programs.

“This investment will repair and restore critical public infrastructure across Georgia, including schools, public safety facilities, utilities, and community services,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of Administrator Karen Evans. “Georgia communities are rebuilding stronger, and today’s approvals show this Administration’s commitment to streamlining assistance and ensuring accountability.”

Here is some of the notable FEMA funding provided to state and local communities:

$671 million for emergency protective measures taken by Georgia healthcare facilities including the employment of nurses and clinical care staff, sanitization efforts, personal protective equipment, and testing supplies for the COVID-19 pandemic.

for emergency protective measures taken by Georgia healthcare facilities including the employment of nurses and clinical care staff, sanitization efforts, personal protective equipment, and testing supplies for the COVID-19 pandemic. $350 million for more than 140 Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby recovery projects including: $140 million to remove debris across more than 20 local jurisdictions. $179 million for emergency protective measures taken by local governments, electric cooperatives, and universities. $17 million to repair roads, bridges, and culverts across more than 20 municipalities. $6.3 million to repair public buildings and facilities in nearly 30 communities. $2.6 million to two cities and four electric cooperatives for repairs to public utilities including utility poles, transformers, and electrical lines.

for more than 140 Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Debby recovery projects including: $1.8 million in Hazard Mitigation projects including: $1.2 million to eliminate repetitive flood risks for the city of Richmond Hill. $229,000 to provide generators statewide.

in Hazard Mitigation projects including:

