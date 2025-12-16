SILICON VALLEY CLEAN WATER CELEBRATES 50 YEARS OF PROVIDING WASTEWATER TREATMENT SERVICES TO MID-PENINSULA COMMUNITIES

Silicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW) wastewater treatment facility Silicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW) 50th anniversary Silicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW) Treatment Area

Joint powers authority introduces key wastewater projects, moving closer to goal of energy neutrality

We’re proud to be a leader in the wastewater industry and implement meaningful projects. It is a privilege to lead SVCW and continue to bring communities safe and cost-effective wastewater services.” — Matthew Zucca, Authority Manager, Silicon Valley Clean Water

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- REDWOOD CITY, CA. – December 16, 2025 – Silicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW) , a joint powers authority (JPA) that provides wastewater treatment services, today announced it is celebrating 50 years of service to mid-Peninsula communities, as it breaks ground on wastewater projects that advance its goal of achieving energy neutrality. The projects increase energy optimization, strengthen the SVCW plant infrastructure, recycle treated wastewater, and help guard against future algae blooms in the San Francisco Bay.SVCW conveys and treats wastewater from 220,000+ residents in Belmont, San Carlos, Redwood City, and West Bay Sanitary District, including Menlo Park, Portola Valley, Woodside, and several unincorporated areas in San Mateo County, before the treated water flows into the San Francisco Bay. Innovation and sustainability are at the forefront of its developments, each designed to protect public health, safeguard the environment, and keep the San Francisco Bay and surrounding ecosystems clean and safe. SVCW was formed as a JPA in 1975, in response to the enactment of the Federal Water Pollution Control Act, known as the Clean Water Act (CWA).“50 years ago, SVCW’s founding members, with their wisdom and dedication, set the stage for our success. Today, we are proud to be a leader in the wastewater industry; we’re excited to be implementing meaningful projects for our communities and environment. It is a privilege to lead this organization and continue to bring communities safe, sustainable, and cost-effective wastewater services.”Matthew Zucca, Authority Manager, Silicon Valley Clean Water“As a proud member agency of SVCW, we are committed to making decisions that are beneficial to West Bay Sanitary District communities. Not only do we work to provide residents with the most cost-effective wastewater conveyance and treatments services, but we have peace of mind that the services support their wellbeing and environmental sustainability.”George Otte, Board Member, West Bay Sanitary District“We appreciate collaborating with SVCW’s forward-thinking member agencies that benefit from economies of scale for these large infrastructure projects. This, coupled with supporting sustainability, and working to keep the San Francisco Bay clean and safe, is meaningful to us, and deeply important.”Elmer Martinez Saballos, Mayor, City of Redwood CitySome of the key wastewater projects advancing SVCW’s goal to achieve energy neutrality include:Capital Improvements: The first phase of SVCW’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) included the Regional Environmental Sewer Conveyance Upgrade (RESCU) program and other key projects to drive the replacement and rehabilitation of its wastewater conveyance system. The completion of phase one in early 2025 shifts energy demands to SVCW’s treatment plant where SVCW can draw from its own green energy production. The improvements also increase the reliability of the treatment plant, eliminate pipe leaks, aid in odor control, improve system reliability and efficiency, and set the foundation for less chance of system failure that can halt the transport of wastewater from residents’ homes to the SVCW plant. SVCW is currently embarking on strategic planning for the next 50 years of its capital improvement program.Energy Optimization: SVCW is able to generate 70% of its electricity demand by generating electricity from methane produced as part of the treatment process. To manage power demands around the plant, SVCW uses lithium-ion batteries, obtained with a grant from the State of California, to store the energy that has been generated from wastewater. Through digital automation, smart algorithms, and machine learning technologies, the electrical distribution system applies energy from the storage system during peak hours. This decreases the plant’s energy consumption, which lowers its electricity costs and reduces its carbon footprint. SVCW is collaborating with its academic research partners to implement leading-edge demand management strategies and technologies. It is also expanding its onsite energy production capabilities by accepting food waste from regional partners.Protecting the Bay: Committed to protecting the water quality and ecosystem in the San Francisco Bay, SVCW has adopted and is working in accordance with wastewater treatment regulations set by the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board (RWQCB). SVCW collaborates with Bay Area Clean Water Agencies (BACWA) and the 36 Bay Area wastewater agencies that discharge treated wastewater into the bay to remove pollutants that would otherwise end up in the Bay. Through extensive monitoring, analysis, and support of rigorous science, SVCW is working to reduce the presence of pollutants in the treated wastewater it discharges into the bay.Community Education and Engagement: SVCW provides wastewater education for businesses, residents, and schools in its service area, including offering internships for local high school students, classroom presentations, and facility tours. It is the only wastewater facility on the Peninsula to accept, convey, and treat food waste from homes, restaurants, and food service facilities to generate additional electricity at its facility. Additionally, SVCW recycles treated water for irrigation and industrial use, making it possible for more water to be available for community residents and the environment during dry seasons.About Silicon Valley Clean WaterSilicon Valley Clean Water (SVCW) is a joint powers authority that provides advanced wastewater treatment services for communities in Belmont, San Carlos, Redwood City, and West Bay Sanitary District. SVCW is committed to responsibly conveying, treating, and recycling wastewater to protect public health, the environment, and the San Francisco Bay. The facility is located in Redwood City, CA. For more information, visit SVCW.org.# # #

