LA’s Largest Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop Kicks Off Dry January with Tasting Market

A view inside Burden of Proof’s South Pasadena shop, featuring a wide range of non-alcoholic wines, spirits, beers, and cocktails available year-round.

South Pasadena’s Burden of Proof marks one year in business with a Dry January tasting market highlighting LA’s largest selection of non-alcoholic beverages.

It’s easy to think of Dry January in terms of what you’re giving up, but with today's range of complex and creative non-alcoholic products, it’s really about discovering more options.” — Obreanna McReynolds

SOUTH PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Dry January draws new participants across Los Angeles, Burden of Proof, a South Pasadena–based bottle shop offering the largest selection of non-alcoholic beverages in LA, is marking its first year in business by hosting a community-centered Dry January Tasting Market.Founded in late 2024 by husband-and-wife team Dean Peterson and Obreanna McReynolds, Burden of Proof was created to feel like a neighborhood wine shop without alcohol. Over the past year, the shop has built a curated selection of more than 450 non-alcoholic beers, wines, spirits, and ready-to-drink cocktails, alongside specialty goods and groceries. The space also hosts regular tastings, workshops, and social gatherings designed to serve as a third space that does not revolve around drinking.“It’s easy to think of Dry January in terms of what you’re giving up,” said co-founder Obreanna McReynolds. “But with the range of complex and creative non-alcoholic products available today, it’s really about discovering more options and choices. People are curious, but often need a little guidance on where to start.”To meet that interest, Burden of Proof will host a Dry January Tasting Market, an open-house-style event showcasing products from four bestselling brands, including Parch, Semiplume, Best Day Brewing, and Los Angeles–based Optimist Botanicals. The event is designed for anyone interested in diversifying their beverage options, regardless of drinking habits.As the non-alcoholic beverage category continues to evolve, many retailers have shifted toward online-only models. Burden of Proof has remained focused on its brick-and-mortar presence, emphasizing in-person tasting, education, and conversation as central to the customer experience.“Being able to taste, ask questions, and talk through options in real life makes a big difference,” said co-founder Dean Peterson. “Especially during Dry January, people are looking for support and discovery, not prescriptions.”Dry January Tasting MarketLocation: Burden of Proof, 1012 Mission St., Unit B, South PasadenaDate: Saturday, January 3, 2026Time: 1–5 p.m.Tickets: Free, RSVP encouragedBurden of Proof is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12–8 p.m. and will offer additional Dry January programming throughout the month. More information is available at burdenofproofna.com or on Instagram at @burdenofproofna About Burden of ProofBurden of Proof is a non-alcoholic bottle shop and market located in South Pasadena, California. With more than 450 beers, wines, spirits, and ready-to-drink cocktails, the shop offers Los Angeles’ largest selection of non-alcoholic beverages, alongside specialty goods and groceries. Burden of Proof exists to provide more options at the table, making it easy to explore complex, adult drinks without the alcohol.

