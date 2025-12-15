One Nadela Dental Group Expands to Makati, Redefining Premium Dentistry in the Philippines

One Nadela Dental Group proudly announces the opening of One Nadela Dental Group Makati, a technology-driven dental care in the Philippines.

MAKATI, MAKATI, PHILIPPINES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Nadela Dental Group proudly announces the opening of One Nadela Dental Group Makati , the third branch in its growing network and marking another milestone in the brand’s commitment to delivering globally aligned, technology-driven dental care in the Philippines.Located in Makati City, the country’s premier business and lifestyle district, the new branch strengthens One Nadela’s presence in Metro Manila and reflects the brand’s steady, strategic expansion. As the third clinic under the One Nadela name, Makati represents both continuity and evolution upholding established standards while introducing forward-looking innovations in clinical care.With the opening of its third branch, One Nadela Dental Group reinforces its foundation as a structured, system-driven dental organization. Every clinic operates under the One Nadela Standard, a unified framework that ensures consistency in clinical quality, patient experience, and ethical practice across all locations.This standard is defined by:● Evidence-based dentistry and clinical accountability● Structured diagnostics and personalized treatment planning● Precision-focused execution and quality control● Transparent communication and informed consent● Long-term oral health outcomes over short-term solutionsAs the group continues to expand, each new branch is designed not merely to replicate success, but to elevate the overall standard of care.A Purpose-Built Clinic in the Heart of MakatiOne Nadela Dental Group Makati was intentionally developed to serve a broader patient demographic of professionals, families, and international clients that are seeking premium dental care in a central, accessible location.The clinic reflects international healthcare design principles, combining comfort, privacy, and functionality. Patients experience a calm, refined environment supported by modern dental technologies and efficient workflows.Key features include:● Contemporary clinic design tailored for patient comfort● Advanced dental equipment and digital workflows● Private consultation and treatment rooms● Streamlined processes for both local and international patientsMakati now serves as a strategic anchor point in One Nadela’s growing network.Introducing ON Aligners : The Philippines’ First Robotic Aligner SystemCoinciding with the opening of its third branch, One Nadela Dental Group continues to advance orthodontic innovation through ON Aligners, recognized as the first robotic aligner system in the Philippines.ON Aligners integrates automation-assisted production, precision engineering, and clinician-guided planning to improve accuracy, fit, and treatment predictability. This system reflects a modern approach to orthodontics, where technology supports, rather than replaces,clinical expertise.Key benefits of ON Aligners include:● High-precision aligner fabrication supported by automation● Improved comfort and fit consistency● Predictable, trackable treatment progress● Rigorous quality control across production stagesDeveloped within the One Nadela ecosystem, ON Aligners allows the group to deliver orthodontic care aligned with global standards while maintaining full clinical oversight.One Nadela Dental Group Makati offers a full range of dental services designed to meet both preventive and advanced treatment needs:● General and preventive dentistry● Cosmetic dentistry and comprehensive smile design● Veneers, crowns, and restorative procedures● Orthodontics, including aligners and braces● Full-mouth rehabilitation and long-term oral care planningEvery service is delivered through a multidisciplinary approach and ensuring that aesthetics, function, and oral health are addressed holistically.Serving Local and International PatientsAs One Nadela Dental Group expands to its third branch, it strengthens its ability to serve a global patient community. The Makati location is well-positioned to support international patients seeking premium dental care in the Philippines, offering structured treatment planning, clear timelines, and internationally aligned safety standards. This global outlook reflects the group’s long-term vision: to establish One Nadela as a trusted dental brand beyond borders, known for consistency, innovation, and patient confidence.Leadership and Long-Term VisionFounded by Dr. Raymund Stephen Nadela, One Nadela Dental Group continues to grow with a focus on sustainable expansion, technological advancement, and clinical governance. The opening of the Makati branch as the third clinic highlights the group’s disciplined growth strategy and prioritizing quality, systems, and patient trust over rapid scale.About One Nadela Dental GroupOne Nadela Dental Group is a premium dental healthcare organization in the Philippines, operating a growing network of clinics guided by the One Nadela Standard.

