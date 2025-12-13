Tampa Author Rich Petrelli Earns 5-Star Readers’ Favorite Review for Thriller The Hidden Cipher

The Hidden Cipher: A Knights Templar Conspiracy Thriller

Debut historical thriller launches The Templars Legacy Trilogy with early critical praise from Readers’ Favorite

An exhilarating ride that fans of Dan Brown will adore.” — Readers’ Favorite

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa-based author Rich Petrelli has received a 5-star editorial review from Readers’ Favorite for his debut thriller, The Hidden Cipher , the first installment in The Templars Legacy Trilogy.Blending historical mystery with modern suspense, The Hidden Cipher follows cryptologist, Dr. Elena Voss, as she uncovers a centuries-old Templar codex hidden deep within the Vatican. As rival forces race to control its secrets, Elena is drawn into a high-stakes pursuit across Europe, joined by field operative Antoine Rousseau and researcher Liam Hayes.In its review, Readers’ Favorite praised the novel’s complex plot, action-packed scenes, and strong characterization, highlighting Elena Voss as a compelling heroine whose intelligence and curiosity drive the story forward. The review also noted the book’s fast pacing, short chapters, and cinematic tension, placing it alongside thrillers such as Angels & Demons in tone and scope.The Hidden Cipher is available now in digital and print formats. Additional titles in The Templars Legacy Trilogy are currently in development.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:Rich PetrelliEmail: press@richpetrelli.comWebsite: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G2TLK8WS

