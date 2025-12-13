Submit Release
AG Dan Rayfield and Senate President Rob Wagner to Host Southwest Portland Town Hall as Part of Oregon Priorities Tour

Attorney General Dan Rayfield and Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner will hold a community town hall in Southwest Portland next week as part of the statewide Oregon Priorities Tour, a series of conversations designed to hear directly from Oregonians about the issues affecting their lives, their families, and their communities.

“These conversations matter,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “When we show up in communities like Southwest Portland and listen directly to the people we serve, it changes how we do our work. Whether folks are worried about rising costs, consumer scams, or the federal government’s immigration actions, we want to hear it. It helps us understand what’s happening on the ground and make sure the work we do in Salem reflects the lives of Oregonians.”

“We have some big issues to tackle in the upcoming 2026 legislative session, from lowering the cost of living to responding to the actions of the Trump administration,” said Senate President Rob Wagner. “It is critically important that the work we do at the legislature aligns with the values of the Oregonians we represent, and community town halls like this one are a great way to continue that conversation.”

As Oregon continues to face challenges ranging from the financial pressures on working families to concerns about federal government actions, including immigration and recent ICE activity, Rayfield and Wagner are inviting Oregonians to share what matters most to them. The Southwest Portland community has a long history of civic engagement, and this event is expected to draw residents interested in public safety, federal overreach, and other key issues shaping the state’s future.

The Oregon Priorities Tour is part of an ongoing effort to bring state leaders into communities across Oregon to hear local concerns, explain current initiatives, and strengthen the partnership between residents and their state government. The tour emphasizes accessibility, transparency, and collaborative problem-solving.

Community members can sign up to give public comment and/or submit questions in advance at http://bit.ly/Dec17AG.

Town Hall Details:
Wednesday, December 17 at 6:00 p.m.
Portland Community College – Sylvania Campus
Performing Arts Center
12000 SW 49th Ave, Portland

