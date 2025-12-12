Foley Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Attempted Enticement Of A Minor And Possession Of Child Pornography

MOBILE, AL – Kaden Heard, age 31, was sentenced on December 12, 2025, to 121 months in prison for convictions related to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. Heard entered his guilty pleas on September 19, 2025.

According to court documents, Heard was active on a social media application when he began chatting with an individual that he believed to be a 13-year-old female in Phoenix. Heard expressed a desire to travel to Arizona to engage in sexual activity with the 13-year-old and sent explicit photographs of himself to this individual. Heard discussed bringing alcohol, drugs, condoms, and a “secret” phone to their meeting. A search was conducted of Heard’s social media accounts, and investigators found thousands of chats during which Heard was actively seeking images of child pornography. Heard’s cell phone was seized and found to contain hundreds of images of child pornography, including images of prepubescent minors. Heard was interviewed and made a full confession.

At sentencing, United States District Judge Kristi DuBose imposed a 121-month term of incarceration and a 15-year term of supervised release upon Heard’s future release. Heard will be subject to sex offender treatment and mental health treatment while imprisoned. Heard will be required to register as a sex offender and is to have no contact with minors. Smith was ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution to the victim of his offenses and $200 in special assessments.

U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Phoenix and Mobile Divisions, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kacey Chappelear prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.

