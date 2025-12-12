Mexican National Sentenced to Serve More Than Three Years in Prison for Illegal Firearm Possession and Illegal Reentry Into the U.S. Following Domestic Assault

OKLAHOMA CITY – DANIEL CERON-CERON, 38, of Mexico, has been sentenced to serve 37 months in federal prison for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and for illegally reentering the United States after a previous removal, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

According to public record, on November 22, 2024, officers with the Edmond Police Department (EPD) responded to a home on reports of a domestic incident. At the home, the victim told officers she and Ceron-Ceron had gotten into an argument, during which Ceron-Ceron pointed a gun at her head and put it in her mouth. After a standoff at the house, Ceron-Ceron was arrested, and EPD seized the weapon used by Ceron-Ceron during the assault. Public record further reflects that Ceron-Ceron was previously removed from the United States to Mexico on September 23, 2020.

On March 4, 2025, a federal Grand Jury charged Ceron-Ceron with being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm and with illegal reentry of a removed alien. Ceron-Ceron pleaded guilty on May 7, 2025, and admitted he possessed the weapon despite his unlawful presence in the United States and that he knowingly and illegally reentered the United States.

At the sentencing hearing on December 10, 2025, U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman sentenced Ceron-Ceron to serve 37 months in federal prison. In announcing her sentence, Judge Dishman noted the nature and circumstances of the offense, the need to protect the public, and the need to deter Ceron-Ceron from future crimes.

This case is the result of an investigation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Edmond Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany Edgmon prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

Reference is made to public filings for additional information.