Oklahoma City Man Sentenced to Serve More Than Nine Years in Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of Ammunition and Firearm Following High-Speed Chase

OKLAHOMA CITY – DESHANE GANARRO JEFFERSON, 35, of Oklahoma City, has been sentenced to serve 110 months in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after a previous felony conviction, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester.

According to public record, on April 2, 2025, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD) attempted a traffic stop on a car near SE 15th and South Sunnylane Avenue. The driver failed to stop and a high-speed chase ensued. During the chase, Jefferson, who was a passenger, threw a loaded magazine out of the window, which was later recovered by law enforcement. OCPD then successfully stopped the vehicle, arrested the driver and Jefferson, and seized a firearm belonging to Jefferson.

On May 6, 2025, a federal Grand Jury charged Jefferson with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Jefferson pleaded guilty on August 5, 2025, and admitted he possessed both the firearm and ammunition despite his previous felony convictions.

At the sentencing hearing on December 9, 2025, U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton sentenced Jefferson to serve 110 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. In announcing the sentence, the Court noted the danger Jefferson poses to the community and his extensive criminal history.

Public record reflects that Jefferson has previous felony convictions that include conspiracy to commit felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearms after conviction, and knowingly concealing stolen property in Jackson County District Court case number CF-2016-225; larceny from a person at night in Oklahoma County District Court case number CF-2014-8652; and second-degree burglary in Oklahoma County District Court case number CF-2013-6923.

This case is the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and OCPD. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney (SAUSA) Laney Ellis prosecuted the case. SAUSA Ellis is an attorney with City of Oklahoma City whose position is funded by a federal Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) grant awarded to the City of Oklahoma City to enhance efforts to address and reduce violent crime. PSN is a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Reference is made to public filings for additional information.