Leader of Hampton Roads drug conspiracy sentenced to 40 years in prison

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was sentenced today to 40 years in prison following his conviction relating to a Hampton Roads-based drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Cortez Dayshawn Bumphus, 33, and his co-conspirators used Lux Auto in Newport News as a base of operations, storing illegal drugs in vehicles throughout the parking lot of the business. Members of the organization were frequently armed with handguns and other weapons. Between August 2020 and August 2023 at major airports in the Mid-Atlantic area, law enforcement seized almost $400,000 in drug proceeds and 1,000 pounds of marijuana and contraband relating to the conspiracy.

“Cortez Bumphus led a massive drug trafficking organization, armed himself, and operated from the organization’s base of operations,” said Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The substantial sentence imposed today reflects Bumphus’ central role in the conspiracy and the sheer scope of the organization’s criminal conduct. This prosecution underscores our commitment to protecting Virginians and deterring violent and organized criminal activity.”

“This sentence removes a career criminal from our streets and reinforces the FBI’s commitment to protecting Hampton Roads,” said Dominique Evans, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Norfolk Field Office. “If you traffic drugs or use violence to protect your territory, we will find you, shut down your operation, and hold you fully accountable. Today’s result reflects the relentless work of the FBI Norfolk Safe Streets Peninsula Task Force, Virginia State Police, Newport News Police Department, and the Hampton Police Division."

Members of the organization had varying roles and responsibilities. The leaders, including Bumphus, engaged with the sources of supply outside Virginia and arranged for the purchase of large loads of marijuana. They also instructed other members of the organization to arrange for couriers to fly to the sources of supply, deliver money to them, and return to Virginia with the marijuana. The leaders further arranged for midlevel members to receive marijuana from couriers and distribute it to customers or have subordinate dealers sell the marijuana. Thirty-seven defendants were charged in a 127-count superseding indictment returned on Sept. 11, 2023.

On July 30, Bumphus was convicted at trial of continuing a criminal enterprise; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of marijuana; conspiracy to launder money; being a felon in possession of a firearm; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime; maintaining a drug-involved premises; and use of a communication facility in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In addition to the 40-year sentence, a $6,396,000 money judgment was ordered against Bumphus. The Court also ordered Bumphus to forfeit $62,198 in currency, designer shoes and accessories, and four firearms.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Eric M. Hurt, Alyson C. Yates, and Luke Bresnahan prosecuted the case.

