Philadelphia Man Charged With Robbing Area Store, Gas Station, and Bank

PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney David Metcalf announced that Donte Samuel Brown, 45, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was charged by superseding indictment with two counts of robbery interfering with interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of bank robbery.

The indictment alleges that Brown robbed a Family Dollar store in Delaware County on August 15, 2024; robbed at gunpoint a Sunoco gas station in Montgomery County on January 28, 2025; and robbed a TD Bank branch in Delaware County on February 19, 2025, stealing a total of over $8,000 cash in these robberies. The defendant was initially indicted in July of this year for the bank and gas station robberies.

If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment.

The case was investigated by FBI Philadelphia’s Newtown Square Resident Agency, the East Norriton Township Police Department, Ridley Township Police Department, and Upper Darby Township Police Department and is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorneys Sandra Urban and Brian Doherty.

The charges and allegations contained in the indictment are merely accusations. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.