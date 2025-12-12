Kansas Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Production of Child Pornography

LITTLE ROCK—Marcus Abeyta will spend 15 years in federal prison for production of child pornography after victimizing a minor he met while playing an online video game. Jonathan D. Ross, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced the sentence, which was handed down today by Chief United States District Judge Kristine G. Baker.

On June 4, 2024, Abeyta, 32, of Emporia, Kansas, was indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of production of child pornography. On February 26, 2025, Abeyta pleaded guilty to the count in the Indictment. Chief Judge Baker sentenced Abeyta to 180 months in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

An investigation revealed that on December 4, 2023, the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations in Arkansas was notified by a parent, who is an active member of the Air Force, that they found sexually explicit and inappropriate conversations on their minor child’s iPad. The subsequent investigation revealed that on December 5, 2023, while the minor was interacting with others on an online game, Abeyta sent the minor an internet link inviting the minor to leave the current game and join him on another platform, Discord. The minor accepted the invitation and began communicating with Abeyta who made comments to the minor such as how “sexy” the minor was. During the interaction with the minor, Abeyta asked them to send him pictures of their private body parts, which the minor did. Abeyta offered money and game currency to the minor if they would send naked pictures. Abeyta knew the victim was a minor when he was communicating with the victim.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice and led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Divisions Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), it marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov. Parents are encouraged to always monitor your children’s online activity.

The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from the U.S. Air Force, Office of Special Investigations and the FBI. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kristin Bryant.

