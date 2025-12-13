Matthew Fornaro P.A. Continues to Serve South Florida Business Community with Comprehensive Legal Services

Matthew Fornaro

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Fornaro P.A., a business law firm serving South Florida since 2015, continues to provide comprehensive legal services to small and medium-sized businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs throughout the region.

With over two decades of legal experience, Matthew Fornaro P.A. brings a unique perspective to business law by combining extensive litigation experience with a deep understanding of the challenges facing small business owners. Before establishing his own practice, Matthew Fornaro served as an attorney at two prestigious AmLaw 200 law firms, where he focused on civil litigation.

The firm provides a comprehensive range of services to the business community, including complex commercial litigation focused on contract disputes, construction law matters, intellectual property protection, and the drafting and revision of critical business documents. Matthew Fornaro P.A. also assists entrepreneurs with the formation of business organizations and helps new business owners navigate the legal requirements for launching their ventures.

According to the firm, its unique value proposition stems from firsthand knowledge of what it takes to run a small business. As a small business owner himself, Matthew Fornaro understands the legal and operational challenges his clients face daily, allowing him to provide practical, business-focused legal counsel.

Matthew Fornaro's commitment to the legal and business community extends beyond client representation. He actively mentors new attorneys and entrepreneurs through his involvement as both a graduate and instructor of the Kaufman Foundation's FastTrac NewVenture Program and the Florida State University College of Business Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship Small Business Executive Program.

Matthew Fornaro has been recognized with numerous professional honors, including Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rated "AV," inclusion in Florida Super Lawyers Rising Stars, and recognition as a South Florida Top Lawyer. Additional accolades include Lead Counsel Rated, North American News Legal Elite Award, and the CV Magazine Corporate Excellence Award, among many others. Matthew Fornaro also serves as a Florida Supreme Court Qualified Arbitrator, Florida Supreme Court Certified County Mediator, and arbitrator for FINRA, NFA, and USCIB dispute resolution proceedings.

Matthew Fornaro P.A. notes that the firm remains committed to helping small and medium-sized businesses, startups, and entrepreneurs throughout Florida and beyond with both transactional and litigation needs.

Matthew Fornaro P.A. is a business law firm serving South Florida, including Coral Springs and Parkland, since 2015. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, construction law, intellectual property law, and business formation. A member of both the Florida Bar and District of Columbia Bar, Matthew Fornaro provides comprehensive legal services to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the region.

