NDMC and Vibha Sign Strategic MoU to Strengthen Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Across All NDMC Schools

Senior officials from the NDMC Education Department and Vibha team members at the MoU signing ceremony L-R: Ms. Kritika Chaudhary, Director Education, NDMC, Ms. Ranjana Deshwal, OSD, NDMC, Mr. Kshitij Neroorkar, Trustee, Vibha The NDMC-Vibha partnership marks a significant milestone in building a child-centered, system-strengthening education ecosystem in New Delhi

NDMC partners with Vibha to strengthen foundational literacy & numeracy across 43 schools, impacting over 28,000 students through systemic, data-driven reforms

NEW DELHI, INDIA, December 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant step towards strengthening foundational learning outcomes, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Vibha have formally entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaboratively enhance Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) across all NDMC schools.This strategic partnership is aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the NIPUN Bharat Mission, with a shared goal of ensuring that every child develops strong reading, writing, and numeracy skills in the early years of schooling.The collaboration aims to build robust academic systems that support effective classroom practices, empowers teachers, and data-driven academic planning. Under this collaboration, Vibha will serve as the Knowledge Partner, supporting NDMC in strengthening academic processes across multiple dimensions. A dedicated Program Management Unit (PMU) will work closely with the NDMC Education Department to provide focused academic, strategic, and on-ground support.Key Components of the Collaboration:Teacher Capacity BuildingThe partnership will focus on strengthening teacher competencies for FLN through the development of structured training modules, pedagogical frameworks, and mentoring systems, particularly for teachers of Classes 1-5.Assessment and MonitoringVibha will support the design and implementation of baseline, midline, and endline assessments, along with data analysis frameworks and regular joint monitoring visits, to ensure continuous improvement in learning outcomes.Strengthening Classroom PracticesThe collaboration will enhance classroom-level pedagogy in reading, writing, and numeracy, support remedial education initiatives, and co-create classroom resources and teacher manuals aligned with FLN goals.Content and Academic SupportFLN-aligned Teaching-Learning Materials (TLMs), digital resources, and academic planning tools will be developed to provide structured and sustained support to schools and teachers.Community EngagementRecognizing the importance of parental and community involvement, the initiative will also facilitate engagement with parents to strengthen FLN practices beyond the classroom and support learning at home.Strategic and Policy InputsVibha will offer evidence-based recommendations, policy briefs, and research guidance to ensure NDMC’s FLN initiatives remain aligned with national priorities and emerging best practices.Dedicated PMU SetupA five-member Program Management Unit (PMU) has been established within NDMC to support strategic planning, academic reporting, school visits, and on-ground implementation, ensuring coordinated and sustained execution of the FLN program.IMPACTThis collaboration will positively impact over 28,000 students across 43 NDMC schools, contributing to improved foundational learning outcomes and longterm academic transformation within the NDMC school system. By strengthening systems at the teacher, classroom, and institutional levels, the initiative aims to create a strong foundation for lifelong learning among children.MoU SIGNING CEREMONYThe MoU was signed in the presence of senior officials and representatives from both organizations, including:Ms. Kritika Chaudhary, Director Education, NDMCMs. Ranjana Deshwal, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), NDMCMr. Kshitij Neroorkar, Trustee, VibhaMr. Munish Kaushik, Director, Vibha Delhi PMUThe signing ceremony was attended by members of the NDMC Education Department and the Vibha Delhi PMU team, marking the formal commencement of this collaborative effort.ALIGNMENT WITH GOVERNMENT POLICIES & NATIONAL MISSIONSThis partnership is closely aligned with key national education priorities, including:National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 - Emphasizing early-grade foundational learning, teacher professional development, competency-based assessments, and systemic reform.NIPUN Bharat Mission - Supporting the national goal of ensuring all children achieve foundational literacy and numeracy by the end of Grade 3.Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan - Strengthening school education through integrated academic and institutional support.National Curriculum Framework (NCF) - Foundational Stage: Reinforcing age-appropriate, activity-based, and child-centric learning approaches.ALIGNMENT WITH SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDGs)The NDMC-Vibha collaboration contributes directly to the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goals:SDG 4: Quality Education - Ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities - Addressing learning gaps by strengthening public education systems and improving outcomes for children in municipal schools.SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals - Demonstrating the power of public-civil society partnerships in achieving systemic educational change.This MoU represents a significant milestone in building a child-centered, system-strengthening education ecosystem in New Delhi and reflects a shared commitment by NDMC and Vibha to improving foundational learning outcomes at scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.