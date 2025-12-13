Anjalts Releases New Single 'Oh So Cold Outside' Ahead of Upcoming 15-Track Album

NEW ACOUSTIC BALLAD 'OH SO COLD OUTSIDE' PAVES THE WAY FOR THE ARTIST'S THIRD STUDIO LP, NORTHERN LIGHTS, ARRIVING DECEMBER 19TH

When the snow falls I feel like there are no walls Between you and me” — Anjalts

Following the sunny, upbeat transition of her previous hit ' Summer is Gone ' songwriter, producer, and instrumentalist Anjalts returns with her most immersive work yet. On December 12, she releases her acoustic pop ballad, "Oh So Cold Outside," the latest single from her highly anticipated third studio album, Northern Lights, arriving next week on December 19.'Oh So Cold Outside' is the thirteenth song in the album's 15-song collection—written, composed, produced, and performed entirely by Anjalts," says Elle Asti, CEO of IXO Music. "Listening to the creative process that brings the final tracklist together is incredible—especially knowing that it is just one artist. It makes the experience that much more intimate."While 'Summer is Gone' signaled the close of a season, this new single embraces the arrival of winter. 'Oh So Cold Outside' flows at a slower pace, carried by warm acoustic guitars, a softly glazed electric guitar in the background, and layered harmonies that frame winter as a metaphor for discovering a more resilient kindness—one that doesn't bend to the harshness of the external world we navigate every day.The lyrics paint a vivid picture of yearning and inner transformation. With lines like "When the snow falls / I feel like there's no walls / Between you and me," Anjalts explores leitmotifs of grace, surrender, and the soft unraveling of boundaries between the self and divinity. The production mirrors this sentiment by blending a starry, atmospheric soundscape of crystalline undertones with a grounded vocal delivery that feels like a warm hearth in the cold."From the very first harmonic vocal arrangement, there was a calm sincerity in the entire session," says Acen Sinclair, IXO Music studio engineer, who worked closely with the artist on the upcoming album. "The recording process, as it started to take shape, was staggering. What people don't see are the late nights—when the studio closes, and she's still there writing, still recording—always the last to leave. Now I understand why she is so naturally quiet; there's so much constantly pouring through her creatively. The love, the discipline, and the emotional intensity that keep her music so distinctly her own and one of her most recognizable traits."Northern Lights marks a defining milestone in Anjalts' discography. The 15-track LP centers on a calmer palette—acoustic textures, minimal production, and a seamless melodic narrative shaped by inner growth, resilience, and the invisible threads that bind us to the universe. It is a deeply personal reflection that echoes the quiet wonder and mystery of the Northern Lights."Oh So Cold Outside" will be available worldwide on all major streaming platforms on December 12.

