SouthShore Roofing & Exteriors Helps Tampa Bay Families ‘Level Up’ This Holiday Season with PlayStation 5 Giveaway

PlayStation 5 Giveaway Exterior Renovation Tampa, FL

In an effort to give back, SouthShore Roofing & Exteriors launches an exciting holiday campaign to gift brand-new PS5 consoles to two lucky Tampa Bay families

We wanted to give back to the neighbors that support us by making the holidays a little brighter.” — Corey Combes

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SouthShore Roofing & Exteriors, a trusted local home improvement provider, is pleased to announce the launch of a special holiday community initiative aimed at giving back to local residents. In an effort to support households that have faced economic challenges this year, the company is gifting PlayStation 5 consoles to two deserving families in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.Recognizing that the past year has been financially demanding for many in the Tampa Bay area, SouthShore Roofing & Exteriors created this initiative to reward resilience and bring holiday cheer to parents and children alike."We know that this year has been a grind for many in our community," said Corey Combes, Founder of SouthShore Roofing & Exteriors. "We wanted to give back to the neighbors that support us by making the holidays a little brighter. Whether it’s parents working overtime to make ends meet, or kids who have shown incredible resilience during a tough year, we are looking for the right homes for these gifts."Nominations Are Now OpenUnlike standard sweepstakes based on luck, this initiative is driven by community stories. SouthShore Roofing & Exteriors is asking the public to nominate deserving families—either their own or a neighbor’s—through a private and secure online form.The company emphasizes privacy and dignity in this process. Nominations will be reviewed internally, and the selected recipients will be contacted privately.Key Details for Entry:Prize: Two (2) families will be selected to receive a PlayStation 5 console.Eligibility: Open to residents of Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, aged 18 and older.How to Enter: Nominations can be submitted via the online form at www.southshorecontractorstampa.com/giveaway/ Deadline: Nominations close on December 22, 2025.Selection: Recipients will be chosen based on the compelling nature of their story and their need.No purchase necessary to participate or be selected"We know asking for help can be hard, which is why we have made this process entirely private," the team added. "Our goal is simply to spread good vibes and help local families 'Level Up' their holiday celebration."About SouthShore Roofing & ExteriorsSouthShore Roofing & Exteriors is a premier roofing and home exterior contractor serving the Tampa Bay area. Dedicated to quality craftsmanship and customer service, the company specializes in roof replacement , roof repairs, and exterior renovations. Beyond home improvement, SouthShore is committed to active community involvement and supporting the local families that make up the fabric of the Florida Gulf Coast.For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit www.southshorecontractorstampa.com/giveaway/ or visit the SouthShore Roofing & Exteriors Facebook page.

