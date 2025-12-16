EDCO Awards Finalizes 2026 Trophy Collection With Release of 65 New Designs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDCO Awards & Specialties, a long-standing supplier of corporate awards and custom recognition pieces, has unveiled its full 2026 collection, introducing more than 65 new trophy and plaque designs now available at www.edco.com This year’s additions include a new line of Eco‑Friendly Bamboo & Starfire Crystal Awards, combining responsibly sourced bamboo with ultra‑clear crystal. Styles such as the Eco Visionary Flame Award, Eco Trailblazer Round Award, Eco Mountain Peak Award, and Eco Diamond Excellence Award provide options for organizations prioritizing sustainability in their recognition programs.“Our Eco line reflects a focus on renewable materials while maintaining the clean, high-impact aesthetics that have long defined our designs,” said a company spokesperson. “The pairing of natural bamboo and precision-cut crystal allows for meaningful recognition with a reduced environmental footprint.”Also included in the 2026 launch are additions to the company’s Contemporary Crystal Trophies collection. These designs feature beveled edges, geometric silhouettes, and highly polished surfaces crafted from Starfire Crystal. The Succession Crystal Pyramid, Victory Globe Crystal Trophy, Starfire Octagon Trophy, and Royal Diamond Crystal Plaque are among the newest entries.Additional product categories remain available for a range of recognition needs:• Acrylic & UV‑Printed Awards, offering colorful, layered visuals and rapid production, suited for high-volume programs.• Art Glass Awards, mouth-blown by skilled artisans, each one featuring distinct color blends and fluid shapes, resulting in a singular presentation piece.• Specialty Trophies, designed for industries and achievements, including construction safety, military service, and athletics. Notable designs include Hard Hat Trophies, Safety Achievement Awards, Sports Championship Awards, and Crystal Warrior sculptures.All designs in the 2026 catalog are currently in stock and available for customization. Typical production is completed within 3–5 business days, with complimentary 2‑day rush service available for select items. Logo engraving or full-color printing is included at no additional cost, and customers receive a digital proof before production with free revisions. Prices vary depending on material and size, with options ranging from under $100 for acrylic and bamboo designs to several hundred dollars for larger or more intricate crystal pieces.To view the 2026 collection, visit: https://www.edco.com/contemporary-premium-trophies EDCO also continues to provide support throughout the ordering process. Customer service representatives based in Florida are available via phone, email, and live chat. Orders over $100 shipped to a single U.S. address qualify for free UPS Ground shipping, and any damaged items are replaced at no charge.With over 50 years in the industry, EDCO remains a trusted partner for organizations recognizing performance, leadership, and service. The 2026 collection reflects both evolving design trends and practical needs, offering flexibility across budgets, timelines, and branding requirements.To learn more about EDCO’s full line of recognition solutions, visit www.edco.com/corporate-awards About EDCO AwardsFounded in 1969, EDCO is a leading supplier of custom awards, branded merchandise, and employee recognition products. With expert engraving, fast nationwide shipping, and a dedicated in-house team, EDCO delivers top-tier service and quality, helping organizations celebrate excellence with awards that truly stand out.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.