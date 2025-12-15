EVUS Founder Marc Zdanow Named to City and State New York’s 2025 Responsible 100

Marc Zdanow, Founder/CEO EVUS

City and State New York names EVUS Founder Marc Zdanow to its 2025 Responsible 100, recognizing leadership grounded in responsibility and public trust.

I am honored by this recognition. Our work is about doing things responsibly, with care, compliance, and deep respect for those who choose to put themselves forward for public service.” — Marc Zdanow

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVUS proudly announces that Founder and CEO Marc Zdanow has been named to City and State New York’s 2025 Responsible 100, an annual recognition honoring leaders across business, government, nonprofits, and advocacy who demonstrate a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility and public impact.

Each year, City and State highlights individuals whose work often happens outside the spotlight but plays a meaningful role in addressing New York’s most pressing challenges. Honorees are selected for combining values-driven leadership with practical execution and a long-term commitment to serving the public responsibly.

Zdanow was recognized for his leadership at EVUS and the company’s focus on ethical engagement, compliance-driven strategy, and respect for the democratic process. Under his direction, EVUS has built a national practice centered on responsible voter engagement, ensuring that data, technology, and outreach are used in ways that honor both the law and the people behind the numbers.

Over the past five years, EVUS has worked with campaigns and civic efforts across the country, supporting candidates up and down the ballot. The company’s work emphasizes helping those who choose public service communicate clearly, comply fully with campaign and data regulations, and engage voters with honesty and accountability. That approach reflects a belief that civic engagement carries responsibility not only to win support, but to earn trust.

Zdanow’s recognition reflects a broader commitment within EVUS to operate with care, transparency, and integrity, particularly in moments when public confidence in institutions is tested. The company’s culture prioritizes staying within the lines, treating communities with dignity, and supporting public servants who step forward with sincere intentions and a willingness to serve.

Zdanow will be honored at City and State New York’s Annual Responsible 100 Luncheon on December 17 in New York City and will be profiled in the accompanying print and digital magazine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.