Engineering Tomorrow's Las Vegas Event Staging Solutions Today: How Smartstage Manufactures the Future of Event Hardware

Eiffel Tower at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada Custom stage build created to fit the tight space at Eiffel Tower in las Vegas Breakdown of the assembly - custom portable staging solution provided by Smartstage Specialized vinyl siding compliments customized portable staging solution by Smartstage Smartstage - Las Vegas Stage and Staging Rentals

Beyond catalog rentals, Smartstage is leveraging custom designs to push event services from call centers to the center of event productions.

Ask any staging team about Smartstage and they’ll tell you about our quality and service. It’s not just marketing fluff, it’s decades of engineering innovation and a love for the industry.” — Todd Hucul, Rentals Manager at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the Formula 1 experience atop the Eiffel Tower in Las Vegas , Smartstage’s custom stage fabrication design and manufacturing teams demonstrated the value of stage rental service providers with internal CAD capabilities. The team engineered a custom elevated platform system capable of supporting dynamic loads, broadcast equipment, and live audiences hundreds of feet above the Strip... all modeled, fabricated, and tested in-house.Smartstage’s ability to design and manufacture its own systems meant that each component was able to be engineered for real-world conditions. From reinforced aluminum alloys to modular truss structures, every element is created under one roof in North Las Vegas, delivering the fit, finish, and reliability that has defined the staging hardware manufacturer brand.“Designing and building in-house lets us control stage hardware quality from the first weld to final delivery and setup," said Todd Hucul, Rentals Manager at Smartstage. “Ask any staging team about Smartstage and they’ll tell you about our quality and service. It’s not just marketing fluff, it’s decades of engineering innovation and a love for the industry. Whether it’s a stage, stairs, railing, or truss rental Las Vegas has the most active venues in the world and you need the best gear and team to kick off your event the right way.”At Formula 1 Las Vegas, Smartstage’s systems supported high-load installations and broadcast requirements under extreme time constraints... proving that manufacturing excellence drives performance even at spectacle scale. For more information on Smartstage’s precision fabrication capabilities, visit https://www.smartstage.com/formula-1-hosted-atop-the-eiffel-tower-in-las-vegas About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

