A year after release, ‘Bobby Joe the Criminal’ acclaimed at International Impact Book Awards by Readers globally
Henry H. Latimore IV’s crime thriller earns international honors as readership and recognition continue to grow.
Latimore’s breakthrough work has been praised for its powerful combination of loyalty, betrayal, corruption, and high-stakes action blended with the heart of a deeply human story. One year after its release, the book continues to gain momentum among fans of crime thrillers, detective fiction, and urban stories.
A Cinematic Crime Thriller with Heart
Bobby Joe the Criminal follows undercover detective Bobby Joe Jones Jr., a man raised in a family of crime fighters and shaped by a strong sense of duty to the state he serves. When the antagonist Ahmad draws him into a dangerous diamond heist, Bobby Joe is forced to confront the line between justice and survival.
Set in 1990s New York, the story moves through high-pressure FBI operations, the vibrant streets of Brooklyn, and tense confrontations that test loyalty and identity. Alongside the action, the book explores the emotional weight carried by those who wear the badge.
Readers have praised the novel for its authentic dialogue, raw emotional insights, and cinematic storytelling style. It is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and additional retailers.
About the Author
Henry H. Latimore IV, also known as Hank Latimore and Henri Banks, is an author, artist, poet, philosopher, innovator, and curator. His work blends urban atmosphere with emotional depth, reflecting a lifelong passion for storytelling, music, culture, and the powerful human stories behind everyday events.
Through La'timoStudio4, readers can explore:
• Original paintings and artwork
• Unique merchandise and creative designs
• A curated online art gallery
• A growing collection of literary and artistic projects
Latimore is featured in publications such as MSN.com, New York Weekly, and USA Today, and continues to expand his creative footprint with new books and visual works.
New Release: Spoken Words, Grow to Know Henry H. Latimore IV
Latimore’s latest book, Spoken Words, Grow to Know Henry H. Latimore IV, is a journey of healing, elevated thought, and open-minded reflection. This collection invites readers to absorb each message naturally, encouraging personal transformation through free-flowing poetic expression.
________________________________________
Availability
https://a.co/d/cenHOhN
Available now in print and digital formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major outlets.
________________________________________
Explore More of Latimore’s Work
Creative Portfolio and Books:
https://www.henribanks.net/
________________________________________
Social Media:
Instagram: www.instagram.com/henri00745
Facebook: www.facebook.com/henry.latimore.39
Email: info@henribanks.net
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Henry H. Latimore IV
LatimoreStudio4
info@henribanks.net
Bobby Joe the Criminal | Henry H. Latimore IV’s Explosive Crime Thriller | Book Trailer
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.