A year after release, ‘Bobby Joe the Criminal’ acclaimed at International Impact Book Awards by Readers globally

Celebrating International Impact Book Awards recognition for “Bobby Joe the Criminal.” The crime thriller “Bobby Joe the Criminal,” now available in print and digital formats.

Henry H. Latimore IV’s crime thriller earns international honors as readership and recognition continue to grow.

I wrote this book to feel cinematic—every scene driven by urgency, emotion, and consequence. It’s not just about crime; it’s about the people caught in its aftermath.” — Henry H. Latimore IV

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its recognition at The International Impact Book Awards on November 1, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, at The Renaissance Hotel, Bobby Joe the Criminal by Henry H. Latimore IV continues to captivate readers with its gripping storytelling, cinematic intensity, and emotional depth.Latimore’s breakthrough work has been praised for its powerful combination of loyalty, betrayal, corruption, and high-stakes action blended with the heart of a deeply human story. One year after its release, the book continues to gain momentum among fans of crime thrillers, detective fiction, and urban stories.A Cinematic Crime Thriller with HeartBobby Joe the Criminal follows undercover detective Bobby Joe Jones Jr., a man raised in a family of crime fighters and shaped by a strong sense of duty to the state he serves. When the antagonist Ahmad draws him into a dangerous diamond heist, Bobby Joe is forced to confront the line between justice and survival.Set in 1990s New York, the story moves through high-pressure FBI operations, the vibrant streets of Brooklyn, and tense confrontations that test loyalty and identity. Alongside the action, the book explores the emotional weight carried by those who wear the badge.Readers have praised the novel for its authentic dialogue, raw emotional insights, and cinematic storytelling style. It is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and additional retailers.About the AuthorHenry H. Latimore IV, also known as Hank Latimore and Henri Banks, is an author, artist, poet, philosopher, innovator, and curator. His work blends urban atmosphere with emotional depth, reflecting a lifelong passion for storytelling, music, culture, and the powerful human stories behind everyday events.Through La'timoStudio4, readers can explore:• Original paintings and artwork• Unique merchandise and creative designs• A curated online art gallery• A growing collection of literary and artistic projectsLatimore is featured in publications such as MSN.com, New York Weekly, and USA Today, and continues to expand his creative footprint with new books and visual works.New Release: Spoken Words, Grow to Know Henry H. Latimore IVLatimore’s latest book, Spoken Words, Grow to Know Henry H. Latimore IV, is a journey of healing, elevated thought, and open-minded reflection. This collection invites readers to absorb each message naturally, encouraging personal transformation through free-flowing poetic expression.________________________________________AvailabilityAvailable now in print and digital formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major outlets.________________________________________Explore More of Latimore’s WorkCreative Portfolio and Books:________________________________________Social Media:Instagram: www.instagram.com/henri00745 Facebook: www.facebook.com/henry.latimore.39 Email: info@henribanks.netLocation: Los Angeles, CA

Bobby Joe the Criminal | Henry H. Latimore IV’s Explosive Crime Thriller | Book Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.