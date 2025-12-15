Portable North Pole Introduces 'Talk to Santa' Experience – Helping Parents Bring Christmas to Life Like Never Before

Portable North Pole's Santa Talking on a Cell Phone

Portable North Pole brings the magic of Christmas to homes everywhere with the new Talk to Santa feature!

With Talk to Santa, families can now give their children something unforgettable: the chance to speak with Santa as if he’s right in the room.” — Alexandre Bérard, CEO and creator of Portable North Pole

MONTREAL, CANADA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portable North Pole (PNP), the world’s #1 Santa app, trusted by parents for nearly two decades, is ringing in its 18th magical season with a brand-new way for families to connect with the magic of Christmas: Talk to Santa, a first-of-its-kind live conversation with Santa Claus.For parents looking to make the holidays more meaningful and more magical than ever, PNP now lets children enjoy a warm, two-way conversation with Santa right from home. Using advanced, parent-approved AI technology, kids can share their wishes, talk about their accomplishments, and hear personalized, natural responses from Santa himself, all in real time. It’s the closest families have ever come to visiting the North Pole from home.Designed With Parents in MindPNP’s new interactive experience was created based on direct parent feedback and designed with strict safety features at every step. Parents maintain full control of the app, from choosing what information to share to customizing the experience, ensuring it remains kid-safe, age-appropriate, and secure. With parents in the driver’s seat, children can enjoy a magical moment with Santa while adults have peace of mindEvery conversation is guided by trusted safeguards, ensuring the experience remains warm, positive, and suitable for young children—whether they’re sharing holiday excitement, talking about their big accomplishments, or simply soaking in Santa’s encouragement.New for Christmas 2025: More Ways for Parents to Make Holiday MemoriesThis season, PNP introduces even more tools to help families create personalized, meaningful traditions at home:- Talk to Santa (NEW) – A real-time, two-way conversation with Santa Claus that brings your child’s imagination to life.- Children’s Stories (NEW) – Over 30 customizable audio stories narrated by Santa, perfect for bedtime routines or quiet holiday moments.- Write Your Own Topic Calls (NEW) – Parents can tailor Santa’s message to important milestones—like celebrating good behavior, encouraging kindness, or easing first-day jitters.- 25 New Videos and Calls – Featuring new scenes from Santa’s workshop and personalized messages for kids of all ages.- Magic Gift Tag – With the PNP Gift Tag, children can scan a custom QR code that parents attach to their presents to see Santa delivering their gift as if he were right there in their home.To help parents understand our new Talk to Santa feature, we’ve created a FREE trial version, available for a limited time. This is a lighter version of the full Talk to Santa feature intended to let users try it out before buying a Magic Pass or credits for the full experience.With more than 100 personalized Santa videos, calls, and stories—including both free and premium options—PNP offers parents a trusted, meaningful way to keep the Christmas spirit alive all season long, and even throughout the year with birthday and milestone messages.A Holiday Tradition for Families WorldwideWith over 30 million downloads and more than 340 million personalized videos and calls created, Portable North Pole has become a beloved Christmas tradition for families everywhere. PNP is available on iOS Android , and the web, and now features experiences in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Polish, and German — making it easier than ever for parents around the world to share the magic.Giving Back to Children in NeedAs part of its ongoing Children’s Hospital Program, Portable North Pole donates up to 5% of online sales to more than 30 children’s hospitals in the US alone, including The Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, Maryland, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, California, and Texas Children’s Hospital, Texas, helping bring Christmas joy to children who need it most.Experience the Magic With Your FamilyParents can start a FREE TRIAL and create personalized Santa experiences today at www.portablenorthpole.com , or by downloading the FREE Portable North Pole app on iOS or Android.About UGroupMedia Inc.Founded in Montréal, Canada, UGroupMedia Inc. (UGM) is the parent company of Portable North Pole. UGM is dedicated to creating heartwarming, innovative digital experiences that help families make Christmas memories that last a lifetime.

Talk to Santa Claus with Portable North Pole

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.